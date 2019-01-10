Alt/Indie-Pop Recording Artist Vaeda Black To Perform at National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) 2019 Saturday, January 26th

With Her New Single and Video “Suicide Love” Out Now, She’ll Get Ready to Head to the West Coast to Perform at The World’s Largest Event For The Music Products, Pro Audio and Event Tech Industry

Following her latest video release “Suicide Love” being hailed as “…thought-provoking and provocative” (The Daily Listening) and a “captivating vocal performance” (Wonky Sensitive) and much more – Singer/Songwriter Vaeda Black is getting ready to pack her bags and head West for a performance at the 2019 NAMM Show on Saturday, January 26th at 4:00PM on the NAMM Pioneer Pro Audio Arena Plaza Stage!

On her excitement for the show, Black says “I’m looking forward to performing in front of a crowd of complete strangers! I love getting feedback from new listeners”. Along with this being her first trip to California, she’s grateful to her bandmates for pushing her to continually get her music out there. “My music director/pianist James works in the industry and got me to apply for the spot. I’m so grateful for everything he and my band do for me. The guys are all psyched to be at NAMM” she says with a laugh “Everyone should come with an open mind and expect a ton of rhythmic flailing on my part (if you don’t understand what I mean by that, you probably haven’t seen me perform. Let’s just say I can’t dance)”.

With the release of her latest single, “Suicide Love,” Vaeda Black takes the juxtaposition of two seemingly opposite topics and weaves them together to create a dark love story that illustrates the idea of being vulnerable and “showing yourself to another person and letting them love you.”

She says, “It actually started with a text message from my ex-boyfriend while we were together probably about a year ago. I don’t remember exactly what we were talking about, but he wrote ‘that’s called suicide, love.’ Something about those two words next to each other really struck me; they’re so different. I kept thinking it would be such an interesting way to express love, passion and deep wanting, so I wrote a song around it.” The combination of those two distinct feelings gives the song a truly unique sound and style.

Despite the title, and it’s darker atmosphere, Black says “it’s really a love song. Being vulnerable is hard for a lot of people, but I want this song to represent the good things that come from showing yourself to another person and letting them love you.” In an age where many artists stick to upbeat, pop love tunes, Black isn’t afraid to shake up stereotypes and create a sound distinctly her own, something “Suicide Love” showcases perfectly. With her blend of indie, alternative, and a little soul, listening to her songs comes as a refreshing break from some of the more mainstream styles.

Raised in Long Island, NY, Vaeda Black is a 17 year old singer songwriter currently in her senior year of high school. A masterful songwriter, Vaeda is able to tap into a profound and sometimes dark place and it’s certainly reflective in her music both lyrically, sonically and now visually. Live performances with her band display her ability to connect with audiences, a skill she’s developed from many years on the stage, having performed in musical theater productions starting at only 7yrs old. She started putting words to paper not long after, and eventually began turning poetry into songs at the piano in her family home.

With her upcoming performance at the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Show 2019 on Saturday, January 26th at 4:00PM on the NAMM Pioneer Pro Audio Arena Plaza stage in Anaheim, California, music industry pioneers and fans alike will get a chance to catch the one and only Vaeda Black LIVE!

