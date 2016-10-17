DIRTY HEADS Launch New Single, ‘Oxygen’ With Video Premiere Today

After kicking off the first leg of their headlining, U.S. Fall tour earlier this month, DIRTY HEADS unleash the video for “Oxygen,” their highly anticipated second single from their current self-titled release, out via Five Seven Music, TODAY! With an easy-tempo, and a low-key message of perseverance, the hip-hop infused song is already gaining momentum at alternative radio with early adds that include ALT 98.7 in Los Angeles, KDGE in Dallas and KUCD in Honolulu. DIRTY HEADS will headline State Theatre tomorrow in Portland, ME, with New Beat Fund and RDGLDGRN serving as direct support, see full tour dates below.

Directed and Produced by Collier Landry & Jared Watson, the video for “Oxygen” is a bit of a departure in aesthetic for the band. Lead vocalist Jared Watson explains, “We wanted to visually capture the vibe of the song. It’s very ethereal and a bit eerie, but also minimal at some points. We wanted to have that same feel. I referenced the Kill Bill fight scene where the lights turn off and it goes all blue and back lit with silhouettes. It’s a song that I feel people will put their own meaning to and apply their own life experiences to, so we wanted the video to be vague enough to leave that open to the viewer and not put a story to it.”

DIRTY HEADS’ self-titled 5th studio album, released July 15 via Five Seven Music, debuted at #1 on the Independent Label Albums Chart and #2 on the Alternative and Rock Charts. Recently the band headlined the Huntridge Stage at Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas last month. DIRTY HEADS made their national morning TV debut on NBC’s The Today Show this summer performing the fell-good summer anthem, “That’s All I Need.” Watch the performance HERE.

DIRTY HEADS w/ RDGLDGRN and NEW BEAT FUND

Tue, Oct 18, 2016 Portland ME State Theatre

Sat, Oct 22, 2016 Clifton Park NY Upstate Concert Hall

Sun, Oct 23, 2016 Toronto ON Phoenix Concert Theatre

Wed, Oct 26, 2016 Huntington NY Paramount Theatre

Fri, Oct 28, 2016 King of Prussia PA Valley Forge Casino – The Venue

Sat, Oct 29, 2016 Pittsburgh PA The Rex

Sun, Oct 30, 2016 Cleveland OH House Of Blues

Wed, Nov 2, 2016 Omaha NE Sokol Auditorium

Thu, Nov 3, 2016 Minneapolis MN Mill City Nights

Fri, Nov 4, 2016 Winnipeg MB Garrick Centre

Sun, Nov 6, 2016 Edmonton AB Union Hall

Mon, Nov 7, 2016 Calgary AB Macewan Hall Ballroom

Tue, Nov 8, 2016 Spokane WA Knitting Factory

Fri, Nov 11, 2016 Chico CA Senator Theatre

Sat, Nov 12, 2016 Sacramento CA Ace Of Spades

Order tickets to the Tour via http://www.dirtyheads.com/tour