CHARIOTS OF THE GODS Announce ‘An Atomic Age Tour’ and New Music Video ‘Tusk’

Melodic death metallers CHARIOTS OF THE GODS are proud to announce they will be hitting the road for dates in November and December in support of their recently unleashed album ‘Ages Unsung’. The tour will venture across the province of Quebec along with hometown shows in Ottawa, ON, which includes supporting Sonata Arctica on November 14th (dates and info below). Joining them on the tour will be Montreal’s Pronostic.

‘Ages Unsung’ features 10 shredding tracks recorded at The Grid with legendary Montreal producer Chris Donaldson (Cryptopsy, The Agonist, Beyond Creation, Neuraxis) plus features a special guest solo from The Agonist’s Pascal Jobin on the song ‘Into Oblivion’. For this album, CHARIOTS OF THE GODS turned to fans on kickstarter with a pre-order campaign (thank you video) and surpassed their goal of $3,000. The album marks the return of Canada’s first metal band to tour Cuba after a small hiatus and line up change to follow up their 2013 debut album ‘Tides of War’ that was produced by music legend Glen Robinson (Queensryche, Gwar, Annihilator).

“We are very proud to bring you all this new record. It took us longer than expected to get there, but we’re sure that after just one listen you’ll think it was worth the wait. There were a lot of changes since our last release in early 2013. 3 out of 5 were new members and it definitely had an impact on our music especially with the change of the vocalist. We sometimes went into some unknown territories with this new record, but our producer Chris Donaldson along with the help of Pascal Jobin really guided us through this experimental chapter. It has been a challenging effort, but we’ve worked hard to climb the mountain that stood before us. Now we know what we’re capable of. We can see many more peaks in the distance and as one we will strive forward.”

TOUR DATES:

Nov 4 – Montreal, QC – Piranha Bar – info

*Nov 14 – Ottawa, ON – Mavericks w/ Sonata Arctica, Leave’s Eyes, Omnium Gatherum – info

Nov 18 – Mont Tremblant, QC – Bar L’Epicentre

Nov 19 – Laval, QC – Bar Le Repaire

Nov 25 – Longueil, QC – Bar Zone 132 – info

Dec 2 – Ottawa, ON – Cafe Dekcuf

Dec 3 – Buckingham, QC – Bar Le Windsor

Dec 9 – Quebec, QC – La Source De La Martiniere – info

Dec 10 – Sherbrooke, QC – Bar Le Magog – info

Dec 16 – Drummondville, QC – Pub Heriot

Dec 17 – Saint-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, QC – Studio 35 – info

* = without Pronostic

Album order available at https://chariotsofthegods.bandcamp.com/album/ages-unsung

For more info, please visit http://www.chariotsofthegods.net