AMERICA DIVIDED at Tishman Hall NYU Thurs Oct 6th

About “DEMOCRACY FOR SALE”: North Carolina — perhaps more than any other state in the Union — has been transformed by the new and growing tidal wave of political spending. America Divided travels with Zach Galifianakis, the comic star of the Hangover movies, back to his home state to investigate how North Carolina has become a bellwether for how the money of a few has come to dominate our democracy. Galifianakis investigates allegations that the current state government was put in power by moneyed interests and has thus carried out a program that only benefits its backers: cuts to education, healthcare spending and environmental protection; lowering of taxes for the wealthy and corporations; and the passage of laws designed to roll back access to the ballot.

About AMERICA DIVIDED: In the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, AMERICA DIVIDED, the EPIX Original limited docu-series executive produced by Common, Norman Lear, and Shonda Rhimes, features narratives around inequality in education, housing, healthcare, labor, criminal justice and the political system – all woven into an eight-story, five-part series. The show follows high-profile correspondents as they explore aspects of inequality related to their own biographies. Correspondents include: Common, Rosario Dawson, America Ferrera, Zach Galifianakis, Norman Lear, Amy Poehler, Peter Sarsgaard, and Jesse Williams. Learn more at www.AmericaDividedSeries.com