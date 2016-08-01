March for a Clean Energy Revolution in Philly for the DNC

World Can’t Wait, worldcantwait.net with one of their banners and life size Reaper Drone, which got a lot of attention, out on Sunday in Philly at the start of the Climate March the week of the DNC. The banner read, Stop the Crimes of the U.S. Government! to bring attention to the never ending, for profit, theatrical wars. Thousands of people showed up from all over the county with banners, wearing T shirts baring their organization’s name, some singing songs, to bring awareness to the state the country is in environmentally to the DNC.
The march began at historic City Hall building in Philadelphia. At 548 ft (167 m), including the statue of city founder William Penn atop it, it was the tallest habitable building in the world from 1894 to 1908. The building was designed by Scottish-born architect John McArthur, Jr., in the Second Empire style, and was constructed from 1871 until 1901 at a cost of $24 million.-Wikipedia Groups calling attention to the planet and people coming BEFORE man made profit. Others holding signs reading WHITE LIES MATTER with a picture of Hillary Clinton.
This musician from OPERATION PEACE singing “We don’t have no borders and we’re up all night, We are the people, We are the people and we’re coming”. Another man, Ed Higgins with DC to DNC – March for Democracy who just finished walking 140 miles from DC said he wanted to know where his vote went. “Our votes were stolen. The emails now prove they stole the election”, he said referring to the recent leak by Wikileaks showing Hillary Clinton stole the election from Bernie Sanders. Ed said they would be making a citizens arrests of Hillary Clinton that evening at the casino.
A banner on NUCLEAR IS DIRTY TO THE CORE, Uranium Extraction & Radioactive Waste Target Communities of Color.
Many Bernie Sanders supporters out in droves even though he endorsed Hillary Clinton. The fact that the emails released by Wikileaks prove the election was stolen from Bernie Sanders restores the people’s support for him even though he endorsed Hillary Clinton.
Very large ice cold water dispensers were on hand for people to refill water bottles and or cups for demonstrators to keep hydrated during the extremely hot days last week during the DNC!
Many artistic signs and banners by many different organizations outside City hall in Philly last Sunday to march for the Earth and it’s resources. Here is the list of supporting organizations http://www.cleanenergymarch.org/about/endorsing-organizations/
RIGHT TO BREATHE outside City Hall in Philadelphia getting ready to march to Independence park where another event will take place with speakers and a rally.
The march begins with groups and their signs moving east on Market St towards Independence Hall park. The weather was a very hot day in the low 90’s F
WE CAN’T DRINK MONEY. The man made currency that has become valued over the real value of nature and human lives. People are waking up to the fact that $ costs Real wealth, it Isn’t Real wealth.
Another group walking with their sign on Market St to Independence Hall park saying THIS IS OUR HOME, NO PIPELINE SHALL PASS
Leaving City Hall on Market St for the March for a Clean Energy Revolution Sunday July 24th Philadelphia with thousands of people out to send a message to the DNC that they’re not going to take Business as usual anymore. Corporate “profit” at the expense of the health of the earth and human life is unsustainable. Corporations have an addiction problem and need an intervention and a 12 Step program off of Fossil fuels and natural resources. We need more natural energy sources. We are in an emergency.
Medea Benjamin of CodePink, a women’s, and men’s, Peace organization who has crashed many private meetings and spoken out to President Obama as she was carried out the door. CodePink attempted to make a citizen’s arrest of Henry Kissinger for war Crimes. On Thursday, January 29, CODEPINK protesters spoke out during Senate Armed Services Committee hearing attempting to perform a citizens’ arrest on Henry Kissinger. Holding handcuffs and large signs that read: KISSINGER: WAR CRIMINAL and ARREST KISSINGER FOR WAR CRIMES, activists read aloud a citizens’ arrest. – CodePink site
Remember this Indian? Today it’s worse. He stood by the side of the highway in a commercial in the 70’s and one car throws it’s garbage out the car window. He has a tear coming down his cheek.
Medea told me, “The march is Awesome, the DNC is terrible just like the RNC. It’s a corrupt 2 party system. It’s interesting that the Wikileaks came out at the time of the DNC to just verify what we all know, that they rigged it for Hillary Clinton.”
For the rest of the interview see my video on the World Can’t Wait youtube channel.
A small group of African American’s marched along the sidewalk protesting against DCPS, the Department of Child Protective Services about their children being taken away. Here is one man’s sign. The children do not deserve to inherit this.
2 people with very clear messages above.
Carrying a coffin and photos of environmental devastation this group marching on Market St during the Climate march in Philadelphia on Sunday July 24th during the DNC.
Californians Against Fracking
Richard Nixon for Peace??
Outside DOW Chemical,, SAVE THE EARTH GMO FREE Lancaster County PA
A large presence during the march and at Independence Hall Park was from COPINH, the Civic Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations of Honduras. A group co founded by Berta Caceres who was murdered on March 3rd, 2016. Prosecutors claim that Sergio Rodríguez, 46, an environmental engineer employed by DESA, the construction firm engaged in a land dispute with the indigenous Lenca people over a proposal to build four hydroelectric dams on the Gualcarque River, ordered the firm’s assistant chief of security, Douglas Bustillo, to have Cáceres killed. – The Daily Beast COPINH is an Indigenous Lenca organization made up of 200 Lenca communities in the western Honduran states of Intibuca, Lempira, La Paz, and Santa Barbara. COPINH was born in 1993 when the Indigenous and popular movements in the Honduran state of Intibuca came together to stop logging and advance popular struggles. Today, COPINH encompasses 4 states in western Honduras and struggles for the rights of the Lenca people, including environmental, cultural, economic, social, health, education, and Indigenous rights. COPINH defends the Lenca territory and our natural resources as part of our Lenca cosmovision of respect for Mother Earth. http://copinhenglish.blogspot.com/p/who-we-are.html
A member of Keepers of the Pass saying a blessing to the earth and the 4 directions. Please see video footage above.
Seal of the Ramapough Lunape Nation, Keepers of the Pass
Josh Fox creator of Gasland, the documentary film about Fracking in Pennsylvania near his home. When Josh Fox receives a $100,000 offer from a natural gas company interested in exploring in his land in Pennsylvania’s Delaware River Basin, he decides to do his own research on drilling and the process known as fracking. Josh sets out to interview those who live near drilling sites, and his findings are frightening — their wells contaminated, residents can actually set their tap water on fire. Visits to sites in Colorado, Wyoming and Texas yield similar horrific findings.- Gasland It was a very hot day and “clear why we need water”, said Josh Fox, on his 3rd documentary. “We’ve been touring all over America, 66 cities, to places specifically imperiled by fracking and Climate Change. We’ve been promoting this rally and we’re really happy with the outcome”.
The people stretch out Sun Rays at Independence Hall Park honoring nature and what the environment does for us.