ChokeThe120, The Chokehold of Eric Garner 2 years later

A group shot of a few demonstrators from StopMassIncarceration.net and the Green party who came to Staten Island yesterday for the 2nd anniversary of the killing of Eric Garner by NYPD “officer” Daniel Pantaleo. The family had a settlement of $4.9 million but none of the “officers” involved have been held to account.
Richard Marini with World Can’t Wait standing with signs before the start of the memorial and march to the 120 Precinct where Daniel Pantaleo and the other “officers” were out of.
Eric Garner’s daughter, Legacy, now 2, holding sign with Daniel Pantaleo’s name in red.
Young boy holding sign of many faces of innocent, unarmed people killed by police from #RiseUpOctober and StopMassIncarceration.net
Benjamin Lawton Jr., cousin of Eric Garner, holding sign with picture of Eric pinned by the 5 “officers” saying “I Can’t Breathe” 11 times just before he was killed.
Nicholas Heyward Sr, who’s son Nicholas Heyward Jr., was shot and killed by NYPD in Brooklyn in 1994 when he was only 13 years old while playing with friends and brightly colored plastic toy guns. Heyward Sr. told the crowd how witness accounts said as soon as Nicholas Jr saw and heard NYPD “officer” Brian George ask? “What are you doing”, he dropped his toy and said frantically, “We’re only playn, we’re only playn”. DA Charles Hynes falsely said the toys the children were playing with resembled realistic guns and even showed more realistic toy guns that were not the kind the boys Nicholas and his friends were playing with. Nicholas Sr. was close to getting his son’s case reopened by the new DA, Ken Thompson but, his hopes have been dashed since the recent non arrest on NYPD “officer” Peter Liang in the shooting death of 28 year old Akai Gurley.
Around 300 or so demonstrators came out in the glaring hot sun yesterday for the 2nd Anniversary of the killing of Eric Garner by NYPD “officers”. No one was ever held accountable and yet, 3 more black males have recently been killed by police in Baton Rouge, Missouri and Brooklyn. Police have also been killed by veterans, Micah Johnson who served in Afghanistan, and he kept an arsenal in his home that included bomb-making materials.
“I can’t breathe” song, sung by children of the neighborhood. Sponsors : BuyBlackTour.com Family Circle Inc S.I.A.R.A.P.B. (Staten Island against racism and police brutality) New Yorkers against Bratton Broken Window coalition Why accountability Copwatch Patrol Unit – Brooklyn Sector L.I.F.E.E. Organization Peace action Equality for Flatbush (E4F) The Brooklyn Anti-Gentrification Network (BAN) Black matters ICEFREENYC Stop mass incarceration BAJI
Travis Morales of StopMassIncarceration.net and DeJohn Jones, began with a chant, “Indict, Convict, Send the Killer Cops to Jail, The Whole Dam System is Guilty as Hell” as the crowd joined in. Then, “Genocide, Racist Hate, America was never Great”. “Why are we here today? Why after 2 years do we have to come out here?” The crowd replied,, “No Justice”. Travis asked the crowd who had seen the video of Eric Garner being choked to death by NYPD? Most people raised their hands. “Millions of people had seen that video but, still we have no justice”, he said. Morales referred to the 11 times Eric Garner said he couldn’t breathe while 5 cops piled on top of him completely ignoring his pleas. Morales referred to the 5 cops as “Thugs” then said, “Where are the good cops when they’re killing somebody? Don’t talk to me about good cops. THAT WAS A GANG. YOU DIDN’T SEE ONE COP TRY TO HELP ERIC, YOU DIDN’T SEE ONE COP PERFORM CPR”. Then Morales spoke out about the “smirk” and wave in the video Daniel Pantaleo gave awhile Eric Garner lay dying on the sidewalk.
The feelings of One Demonstrator.
Another sign held up at yesterday’s 2nd Anniversary of the killing of Eric Garner by NYPD and still no one held accountable.
Shannon Jones of WHYaccountability speaking out that her organization began after the chokehold murder of Eric Garner. She angrily spoke out about people getting more organized instead of just going home and waiting for the next rally. Today they called for an MTA transit Shutdown and encouraged all demonstrators not to use public transportation today . “WE HAVE TO MAKE SURE THT WE’RE SENDING A MESSAGE THAT WHEN OUR DEMANDS ARE NOT MET WE BEGIN TO CLAMP DOWN ON THE SYSTEM THAT CONTINUES TO FEED AND PERPETUATE OUR MISERY”. “92 % OF THE SUMMONSES IN THE TRANSIT SYSTEM ARE OF PEOPLE OF COLOR”. “The Oppressor, traditionally, have been of European decent and have maximized uncompensated labor for over 300 years. “We have to stop telling our children they could be what ever they want to be we need to be what the community Needs you to be” and encouraged the people to be more pro active in voting with their $$. Jones also spoke about “Collective Black Dignity”. Jones spoke about the NYPD being “THE GANGES OF NEW YORK. Your killers are Daniel Pantaleo, Peter Liang and Richard Haste” and had the demonstrators clapping in agreement.
Rahsan Williams Brooklyn also spoke out and encouraging people to get organized.
This man holding a sign with the name of Freddie Gray who was killed in Baltimore Police custody after having his spinal cord severed 80%! So far, 3 of the 6 cops have NOT been jailed!
Memorial for Eric Garner outside the Beauty Supply store at 202 Bay Street Staten Island where Eric Garner was killed by 5 NYPD “officers” piled on top of him after Daniel Pantaleo placed Eric in an illegal chokehold. Eric Garner barely getting out the words “I CAN’T BREATHE” 11 times while he lay face down on the sidewalk. Eric Garner is Not and has never been a violent criminal. He sometimes sells loose cigarettes to make $$ but, not the day he was killed. He had just broken up a fight.
Ramsey Orta, who videotaped the killing of Eric Garner, was the only person who has been arrested and jailed multiple times, in, what he and his family claim is in retaliation for filming the video. More people have come out recently having the same experiences as in the case of the Alton Sterling video. 2 people who have filmed the murder of Sterling have been detained and harassed by Police. Orta will be going to prison on a “plea” deal for 4 years! “I’m supposed to be copping out,” Orta told the newspaper. “I’m pretty much tired of fighting.”
The march to the 120st precinct begins as demonstrators take to the streets along Bay St towards the SI Ferry terminal at St George. With not much Main Stream media attention except for TV news Time Warner, photographers and a reporter from the NY Times and the Daily News, demonstrators vented their anger under the glaring 90 degree temperatures chanting “Who’s Streets, Our Streets” and “Fists Up, Fight Back” and carrying a large banner reading BLACK LIVES MATTER across Bay St.
Shot of demonstrators coming down Bay St on Staten Island with banner of Black Lives Matter for the 2nd Anniversary of the chokehold death of Eric Garner by NYPD; Daniel Pantaleo and 5 others.
Babbie, wearing large Black Lives Matter earrings, told me she is marching because, “When I first saw the video, I thought, ‘What if that was my Dad?’ The whole world watching my Dad being murdered on camera, a policeman, and that person paid by tax payer $$ is still employed today 2 years later”.
Ramsey Orta’s Aunt, Lisa Mercado and his mother Emily Mercado out yesterday for the 2nd anniversary of the chokehold death of Eric Garner by NYPD and No Justice was served, except that Ramsey Orta, who shot the video murder of Eric Garner will be going to jail for 4 years on a plea this October. Ramsey said if he could do it again he would have released the video anonymously.
Outside the 120 precinct on Staten Island Police and demonstrators have a minor run in.