Jennifer Truesdale Releases New Album “Through the Circle”

The Accomplished Singer-Songwriter and Berklee College Alum’s Talents Shine Bright Through Latest Collection of Original Music Along with Covers of John Fogerty and Stephen Stills Classics

Boston based singer-songwriter Jennifer Truesdale returns to center stage with her new CD “Through The Circle”. Written and arranged by Jennifer and co-produced with David Minehan at Boston’s famed Woolly Mammoth Sound, Through The Circle is “a masterpiece of soulful and bluesy storytelling that embraces each listener into the thoughtful lyrics and brings them along on a feel-good journey.”

Moving seamlessly from blues, to soulful R&B, to jazz and gospel inspired melodies, Through The Circle speaks of love, loss, longing, laughter and the beautiful journey that is life. The first single, “I Need You Tonight”, is a sassy blues romp that is garnering attention from radio and press alike. From her belting vocals to the jazz-laden horns that support them, the truly bluesy lyrics make for a fine juxtaposition in a story of lingering love from a songwriters perspective – “I said I wouldn’t be lonely if you said goodbye // Looked out the window, watched you walk away, told myself I wasn’t gonna cry // I sat down to write a symphony but it didn’t turn out right // And oh I just need you, I need you tonight”. Other powerful tunes include the gospel inspired “We Will Not Be Forgotten”, sure to be the new anthem for 2019 with inspiring and empowering lyrics that will have you singing them over and over again.

Jennifer is joined on the album by an incredible cast of Boston A-list musicians, many faculty members and alumni of Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music and the Boston Symphony Orchestra including: Joe Musella, Marty Ballou, Bill D’Agostino, John Mulroy, Tom West, Hiro Tokushige, Ririka Tokushige, Angel Subero, Joe Santerre, John Grant, Lydia Harrell and Kit Holiday.

“Jennifer Truesdale reflects true artistry on “Through The Circle”….a towering vocal talent…Influences from Billie Holiday to Etta James come to mind..” – Billy Copeland Music News

In addition to 8 original songs, Through The Circle contains stunning arrangements of the John Fogerty classic “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” and Stephen Stills’ “Love The One You’re With”. Showcasing a powerhouse rhythm section, stellar horn section and soaring vocal arrangements.

An alumnus of Berklee College of Music and actively performing member of Boston’s thriving music scene, Jennifer Truesdale artfully blends Blues, Soul, Jazz, R&B and Pop with thought-provoking lyrics to create a sound that is both powerful and deeply personal. Her songs – as a solo artist and as a member of the band The Ultrasonics – have aired on major network television shows including: Hawaii 5-0, Soul Food, All My Children, One Life To Live, The Young and The Restless and Melrose Place. The Boston-area Director of the long-running showcase series Chick Singer Night, (est. 1988) Jennifer works tirelessly to showcase and promote emerging artists and give back to the community from which she came. Jennifer lives near Boston with her husband of 21 years and their 14 year old son.

Upcoming Performances:

Wednesday, May 22nd, 7:30PM @ Concord’s Colonial Inn, Concord, MA

Thursday, May 30th, 8:00PM @ Town Tavern, Arlington, MA

Sunday, June 2nd, 4:00PM @ Caffe Sorrento, Milford, MA

Saturday, June 8th, 2:00PM @ Arlington PorchFest, Arlington, MA

Wednesday, June 12th, 7:30PM @ Concord’s Colonial Inn, Concord, MA

Thursday, June 27th, 6:30PM @ Condon Shell Summer Concert, Medford, MA

Sunday, June 30th, 4:00PM @ Caffe Sorrento, Milford, MA

Now, as “Through The Circle” continues to garner praise from fans and critics alike, there’s sure to be plenty more upcoming chances to catch her performing its tracks along with tons more LIVE in the coming Spring and Summer months!

Check Out Jennifer Truesdale’s “Through The Circle” via Spotify HERE: https://spoti.fi/2JtBGor

Get “Through The Circle” via iTunes HERE:

https://apple.co/2VpOK5s

For More Information About Jennifer Truesdale, VISIT:

www.JenniferTruesdale.com

Facebook.com/JenniferTruesdaleSings

Instagram: @Truesdale.Jennifer

Jennifer Truesdale YouTube Channel