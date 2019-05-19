New York City celebrates its 13th Annual Dance Parade and Festival

Under the theme “Movement of the People,” the 13th New York City Dance Parade and Festival kicked off on Broadway and 21st Street winding down Broadway through Union Square, University Place and across East 8th Street ending at Avenue A in Manhattan, NY on Saturday, May 18th.

Approximately 10,000 dancers presented 100 genres of dance representing the diversity of New York City and fulfilling the mission of the Dance Parade: dancing for cultural equity, emotional and physical health, and freedom and peace. “With all the rhetoric of walls and xenophobia, it’s important that we acknowledge and support cultural treasures that exist across the world and here in New York,” said Greg Miller, Dance Parade’s executive director in a press release. “Dance is truly a universal language, and the Parade and DanceFest really is a Movement of the People.”

The New York Dance Parade started in 2007 to protest the city’s cabaret laws, which were enacted in 1926 during Prohibition and banned dancing in eating and drinking establishments. They were finally repealed in 2017.

Photo Gallery: