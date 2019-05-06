Songwriter Tommy Botz Releases Single “Mama (A Mother’s Love)” for Mother’s Day

Having Struggled with His Own Substance Abuse, The Heartfelt Song Takes the Point of View of A Mother Who Still Has Nothing But Love and Compassion

Having gripped listeners with his tale of hardship and compassion in his recent song “Teddy Bear”, Songwriter Tommy Botz brings yet another true life struggle to light, this time through the eyes of his mother, in his heartfelt new single ““Mama (A Mother’s Love)” – just in time for Mother’s Day.

“She watched as his own family turned their backs and walked away // But through it all she loved him endlessly and each night you know she’d pray”. So begins one of the opening lines of Tommy Botz’s “Mama (A Mother’s Love)”, a song true-to-life written from the point of view of a mother watching her son struggle with substance abuse. The touching country ballad, sang by musician and vocalist Billy Sullivan and written by Botz, is one that truly hits home for the songwriter, whose latest album delves into some of his past with lyrics that are both poignant and inspiring. The refrain brings the songs title full circle, citing the true power in any mother’s love for their child – “Give him bread when he gets hungry, give him warmth when he gets cold, give him love when he gets angry, before he gets too old. Give him hope when there is none, give him faith deep in his soul, Father let him know he’s your son, before he gets too old”. In an age where country music has become more pop-driven and uninspired, “Mama” brings back the true heart of what country once stood for.

LISTEN: “Mama (A Mother’s Love)” via Tommy Botz’s Website

Tommy Botz has come a long way. Now sober for 14 ½ yrs, he’s lived in a halfway house after having “crawled through the doors on May 3rd 2004 of The Ed Keating Center a homeless drunk with nowhere to go”. There he met a kind old man named Jack Mulhall who told him that if he followed some direction he would never have to live like that again. “I wasn’t always a homeless drunk. I had dreams and goals like every young man has. I always loved country and gospel music.” says Botz, whose early interest lead him to become the lead singer in two bands – The Chevells and The Caesars 5 early in his music career, winning a Battle of the Bands and winding up with an RCA recording contract. But after the loss of their guitar player and their contract being pulled, Botz’s drinking got worse and soon penitentiaries became a way of life.

From broken marriages to lost jobs, no car, and no licence – living to drink and drinking to live became his routine. Finally, with several years of sobriety and working under his belt – he made the decision to go for his dream and finally record some of the over 200+ songs he had written over the years.

“One night while I was praying I heard in my heart – go for you dream and I will put someone in your life who believes in your music”, and after contacting Ante Up Studios owner Michael Seifert, the two began a collaboration that would become his 6-song EP “Family and Friends”.

Now, with Mother’s Day on it’s way – “Mama (A Mother’s Love)” will continue to show the true power and strength behind the love every mother has for their child, no matter the age.

For More on Tommy Botz, VISIT:

MusikandFilm.com/Artists/Tommy-Botz

Reverbnation.com/TommyBotz

Tommy Botz Music Facebook Page