New York City Tartan Day Parade

On April 6th, 2019 Scots and Scottish Americans celebrated their contributions to the United States with their annual parade along 6th Avenue between 44th and 55th streets in Manhattan. The date also marked the 21st year since the United States officially recognized National Tartan Day. This year’s Grand Marshall was Sir Billy Connolly, renowned actor, comedian, and musician who was greeted with great applause from the crowds.

The parade concluded a full week of celebrating Scottish heritage and drew thousands of onlookers cheering on a variety of marchers including various clans, organizations, pipe bands, and even Vikings.

Members of the National Tartan Day New York Committee include representatives from St. Andrew’s Society of the State of New York, New York Caledonian Club, The American-Scottish Foundation, Clan Campbell as well as Carnegie Hall.

Photo Gallery: