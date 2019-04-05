Rally to Release Mueller Report

On April 4th, 2019, citizens rallied in New York City’s Times Square demanding full disclosure of the Mueller report. Similar protests happened in over 300 towns and cities across the country after Attorney General William Barr had ignored the request by six House Committee Chairs to turn over the report to Congress by midnight of April 2nd.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams demanded of Attorney General Barr to release the report. Jumaane Williams, “All we heard is deception; all we heard is moving things to the side; don’t look here, don’t look at the man behind the curtains. We want that curtain to be ripped open; we want to see what is behind there.” Drawing cheers from the crowd, he continued, “And if you’re telling us that there is nothing in that report release it now! This is about the future of this country. And we are going to look back and see who stood with righteous, who stood with equity and who tried to take this country down a path of darkness. But everyone who is here is part of the light brigade to make sure that we will be the light to bring us forward out of this darkness. So, Mr. Barr, we demand that you release that report. And anyone who is on the right side in this country will stand with us.”

The rally came at the heels of new revelations made public yesterday evening. According to reports by the New York Times, some of Special Council Mueller’s investigators told associates that Attorney General Barr’s four-page summary did not correctly portray their findings and they were more troubling for Trump than Mr. Barr’s summary revealed.

Two weeks ago, Special Council Robert Mueller released his final report after almost two years of investigations.

