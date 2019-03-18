 Posted in News, Photos

First LGBTQ Organization To Participate in Brooklyn’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

 March 18, 2019  Leave a comment

 

For the first time in the history of the Brooklyn St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Park Slope/Windsor Terrace, an LGBTQ group was allowed to march behind their banner. The Brooklyn Irish LGBTQ+ Organization (BILO) was received with cheers of support from onlookers who had lined the streets along the parade route. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, Congresswoman Yvette Clark,  Assemblymembers Jo Ann Simon and Robert Carroll, and Councilmember Brad Landers marched alongside BILO members in a show of solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

 

Photo ©2019 Gabriele Holtermann Gorden

 

BILO co-founder Lisa Fane, “This is a celebration in every sense of the word, and this is just a beautiful celebration of the diversity of the Irish Community here in Brooklyn This has been a long road. I feel this is the first day and the first step into the next chapter of this parade and the presence of Brooklyn’s Irish LGBTQ community.” She continued, “People want to celebrate, people love unity, they love that connection, and that’s what neighborhood is all about. People will always want to come together.”

 

Photo ©2019 Gabriele Holtermann Gorden

 

The co-founders of BILO, Lisa Fane and Matthew McMorrow submitted a request to the Irish American Parade Committee back in January seeking approval to march in the parade. Assemblymember Robert Carroll, who represents Park Slope and Windsor Terrace played a vital part in the admission process and sent a letter of support to the parade committee.

 

BILO co-founder Matthew McMorrow and Brian Donan Downey (left to right)/Photo ©2019 Gabriele Holtermann Gorden

Now, Staten Island remains the only New York City borough that won’t allow any LGBTQ group to march under their banner.

Photo Gallery:

Photo ©2019 Gabriele Holtermann Gorden
Photo ©2019 Gabriele Holtermann Gorden
Photo ©2019 Gabriele Holtermann Gorden
Photo ©2019 Gabriele Holtermann Gorden
Photo ©2019 Gabriele Holtermann Gorden
Photo ©2019 Gabriele Holtermann Gorden
Photo ©2019 Gabriele Holtermann Gorden
From left to right: Congresswoman Yvette Clark, BILO Co-founders Matthew McMorrow and Lisa Fane, Brendan Fay, Assemblymember Robert Carroll, City Councilmember Brad Lander/Photo ©2019 Gabriele Holtermann Gorden
District Leader Josh Skaller (Brooklyn—AD 52) and Brendan Fay/Photo ©2019 Gabriele Holtermann-Gorden

 

 

 

Author: Gabriele Holtermann-Gorden

Leave a Reply