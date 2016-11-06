ALL GOVERNMENTS LIE; Truth, Deception, and the Legacy of I.F. Stone- This week at Cinema Village

The two discussed fearless journalism that is much needed today like that of I.F. Stone in the 60’s and 70’s during significant events like the Vietnam war.

A word about I.F. Stone he says of himself,,

I am, I suppose, an anachronism. In this age of corporation men, I am an independent capitalist, the owner of my own enterprise, subject to neither mortgager or broker, factor or patron. In an age when young men, setting out on a career of journalism, must find their niche in some huge newspaper or magazine combine, I am a wholly independent newspaperman, standing alone, without organizational or party backing, beholden to no one but my good readers. I am even one up on Benjamin Franklin—I do not accept advertising.

http://www.ifstone.org/biography.php

Some of the Biggest Lies Exposed by Journalists

I.F. Stone famously said “All governments lie,” and this belief motivates fearless independent journalists to find the truth. Explore pivotal moments in history when investigative journalists uncovered facts that contradicted official government statements. And learn more about the processes used by the reporters featured in All Governments Lie.

Independent journalists Jeremy Scahill, Glenn Greenwald, and Michael Moore expose government lies and corporate deception, inspired by the legendary investigative journalist I.F. Stone.

All Governments Lie: Truth, Deception, and the Legacy of I.F. Stone is a theatrical documentary created by a team of Emmy Award-winning filmmakers, who subscribed to I. F. Stone’s newsletter in their teens.

“I. F. Stone’s Weekly” inspired us then, and compels us now to tell the story of a new wave of independent, investigative, adversarial journalists following in Stone’s footsteps.

We hope this film will inspire the next generation of independent journalists, many of whom are now in college, to carry on I.F. Stone’s legacy of speaking truth to power.

This film will change the way you look at the mainstream media or “MSM”. Giant media conglomerates are increasingly reluctant to investigate or criticize government policies – particularly on defense, security and intelligence issues.

They are ceding responsibility for holding governments and corporations accountable to the independent journalists and filmmakers who risk their careers, their freedom and their lives in war zones – to expose the truth.

With government deception rampant, and intrusion of state surveillance into private life never more egregious, independent voices like Glenn Greenwald, Jeremy Scahill, and Amy Goodman are crucially important. All three are inspired by the iconoclastic rebel journalist named I. F. Stone, whose fearless, independent reporting from 1953 to 1971 filled a tiny 4-page newsletter which he wrote, published, and carried to the mailbox every week.

Stone is little known today, but All Governments Lie will reveal the profound influence he’s had on contemporary independent journalists like Greenwald, Scahill, Goodman and others.

Also featuring

JEFF COHEN

Jeff Cohen is founding director of the Park Center for Independent Media at Ithaca College in New York. He is the former Senior Producer of the Phil Donahue show at MSNBC. Cohen has been a consultant and/or interviewee on many award-winning documentaries, including “Shadows of Liberty”, “War Made Easy” and “Outfoxed: Rupert Murdoch’s War on Journalism”. He is the founder of Fairness & Accuracy in Reporting, a leading U.S. media watchdog group.

When he wanted to show his video on Thermite, they cut him off, they didn’t bring him back after the break, “Anne” said, speaking about Steven Jones. Any road builder, any demolition person who takes down buildings in Las Vegas recognizes that the WTC didn’t burn in 12 seconds”.

“Full disclosure, I do not think that 911 was an inside job”, replied Fred Peabody, the films creator. And Matt Taibbi said he wrote a book disagreeing with “Anne”. Matt went on to say that “he believes journalists have an obligation to look at it, he looked at it, a lot of people looked at it and there’s nothing that would lead you to believe.

“A beautiful Love letter to I. F. Stone”, was a comment from an audience member before asking had the Media done it’s job initially and the stuff about Donald Trump had come out sooner we wouldn’t have a 33% chance of Trump becoming President.

“There was a lot of derogatory info out there about Trump and there has been since the beginning of this campaign”, said Matt Taibbi. “His followers won’t listen to it”.

