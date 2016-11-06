Pre-Election Anti War Demo in Brooklyn Boro Hall yesterday

About the event

Rally Brooklyn Boro Hall Steps,

March thru Brooklyn Heights to Clinton’s Campaign Hqtrs

Why is the anti-war movement always “a day late and a dollar short?” Some of us (Brooklyn Greens, NYC Veterans for Peace, US Peace Council – list is still growing, so join us) have decided to stop the coming wars – Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan, Honduras and Syria – which threatens to turn into a nuclear shootout with Russia due to Hillary Clinton’s militaristic policies. (Haiti. Somalia. Yugoslavia. Libya also come to mind) .

Protesting after the election, as some groups suggest, is simply too late.

If you are not in NYC, consider organizing similar antiwar protests at Clinton’s election offices, wherever they may be.

I feel we need another word besides “war” to describe the atrocities going on.

War implies a 2 way conflict of equally armed sides. What we have now with what the U.S waging is more like slaughter or genocide.

Sara Flounders has been active in progressive and anti-war organizing since the 1960s. She is co-director of the International Action Center and co-authored and/or edited 10 books the IAC published on U.S. wars and sanctions against Iraq and Yugoslavia, on U.S. use of depleted uranium weapons, on Haiti and Colombia, and on opposing military recruiters. She writes regularly for the Marxist Workers World newspaper, and speaks on U.S. imperialist aggression on alternative and corporate media outlets. She helped coordinate major International War Crimes Tribunals to document the U.S. planned destruction of Iraq and Yugoslavia and a Tribunal on earlier U.S. crimes in Korea.

The article goes on to say,, The fact that Bush is keen on war has little or nothing to do with his psyche, but a great deal with the American economic system. This system – America’s brand of capitalism – functions first and foremost to make extremely rich Americans like the Bush “money dynasty” even richer. Without warm or cold wars, however, this system can no longer produce the expected result in the form of the ever-higher profits the moneyed and powerful of America consider as their birthright.

As far as ordinary Americans were concerned, Washington’s military spending orgy brought not only virtually full employment but also much higher wages than ever before; it was during the Second World War that the widespread misery associated with the Great Depression came to an end and that a majority of the American people achieved an unprecedented degree of prosperity. However, the greatest beneficiaries by far of the wartime economic boom were the country’s businesspeople and corporations, who realized extraordinary profits.

“Regardless of what you do on election day you know you’ve had no choice in the matter. It’s big $, Corp $$ that decides”.

Our choices are a sexual bigot or a war criminal.

Would be nice if that were the case.

These people say “NO” to more unjust War crimes.