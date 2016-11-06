Pre-Election Anti War Demo in Brooklyn Boro Hall yesterday

A hundred or so anti war activists came out in front of Boro Hall in Brooklyn yesterday to say No more Wars and disrupt the candidacy of Killary Clinton, as one of the signs being held up called her. In this pic, anti war performance artists displayed Hillary Clinton’s To Do List: Reading, Destroy Iraq, Destroy Libya, Destroy Syria all being checked off and crossed out with flames and full size skeletons. The All Seeing Eye carefully watching over.
About the event
Rally Brooklyn Boro Hall Steps,
March thru Brooklyn Heights to Clinton’s Campaign Hqtrs
Why is the anti-war movement always “a day late and a dollar short?” Some of us (Brooklyn Greens, NYC Veterans for Peace, US Peace Council – list is still growing, so join us) have decided to stop the coming wars – Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan, Honduras and Syria – which threatens to turn into a nuclear shootout with Russia due to Hillary Clinton’s militaristic policies. (Haiti. Somalia. Yugoslavia. Libya also come to mind) .
Protesting after the election, as some groups suggest, is simply too late.
If you are not in NYC, consider organizing similar antiwar protests at Clinton’s election offices, wherever they may be.
One protestor holding a large sign by the peace organization WorldCantWait.net reminding people that the U.S. IS STILL WAGING UNJUST WAR ON SOMALIA.
I feel we need another word besides “war” to describe the atrocities going on.
War implies a 2 way conflict of equally armed sides. What we have now with what the U.S waging is more like slaughter or genocide.
Sara Flounders said, “War is Coming and you know that Hillary Clinton stands for war and is responsible for war crimes of a horrendous nature in Libya and has been part of this war in Syria from the very beginning”.
A few anti war signs on the steps of Boro Hall in Brooklyn yesterday prior to the beginning of the march around down town Brooklyn to the Brooklyn offices of Hillary Clinton at One Pierrepont St.
Signs bringing out the environmental consequences of war,, ENDLESS WAR IS KILLING THE EARTH
In a recent article in Global Research entitled America Needs War published Sept 28th 2016 written on April 30, 2003, by historian and political scientist Jacques Pauwels. A timely question: Why Does Hillary Want War… ? And why do people support her? It reads,, The fact that Bush is keen on war has little or nothing to do with his psyche, but a great deal with the American economic system. This system – America’s brand of capitalism – functions first and foremost to make extremely rich Americans like the Bush “money dynasty” even richer. Without warm or cold wars, however, this system can no longer produce the expected result in the form of the ever-higher profits the moneyed and powerful of America consider as their birthright. http://www.globalresearch.ca/why-america-needs-war/5328631
As far as ordinary Americans were concerned, Washington's military spending orgy brought not only virtually full employment but also much higher wages than ever before; it was during the Second World War that the widespread misery associated with the Great Depression came to an end and that a majority of the American people achieved an unprecedented degree of prosperity. However, the greatest beneficiaries by far of the wartime economic boom were the country's businesspeople and corporations, who realized extraordinary profits.
As far as ordinary Americans were concerned, Washington’s military spending orgy brought not only virtually full employment but also much higher wages than ever before; it was during the Second World War that the widespread misery associated with the Great Depression came to an end and that a majority of the American people achieved an unprecedented degree of prosperity. However, the greatest beneficiaries by far of the wartime economic boom were the country’s businesspeople and corporations, who realized extraordinary profits.
Sara Flounders speaking about the current war crisis we face in the United States today about the threat of WWlll.
“Regardless of what you do on election day you know you’ve had no choice in the matter. It’s big $, Corp $$ that decides”.
Our choices are a sexual bigot or a war criminal.
Would be nice if that were the case.
Members of Veterans for Peace came out against, what they feel, to have a war criminal as the next President of the United States.
Many say Jill Stein doesn’t have a chance. WHEN THERE IS SO MUCH DEBT AROUND ,, WHY SHOULDN’T VOTING BE TOO? That’s what voting for the lesser Evil means. Debt Voting. When so many don’t even like Clinton or Trump,, Why do so many say that Jill Stein doesn’t have a chance? Why would people begrudgingly vote for candidates they clearly don’t like? “It would be difficult to imagine a less flattering from-the-gut reaction” to Trump and Clinton, said Tim Malloy, the assistant director of the Quinnipiac poll, in a statement on the survey. Malloy added that “voters find themselves in the middle of a mean-spirited, scorched earth campaign between two candidates they don’t like.” most analysts believe Clinton’s challenges pale in comparison to those facing Trump, who is held in very low esteem by women and minority voters. The polls on Trump have Republican Party leaders worried but hopeful that the New York billionaire still has time to turn things around. http://www.voanews.com/a/clinton-leads-trump-but-many-voters-do-not-like-either-one/3397440.html
Many feel, that, to Hillary,, War IS Peace.
The Anti-War /Anti Hillary activists marched around down town Brooklyn near Atlantic Ave and Court St with NYPD en tow, chanting with signs reading “Stop the Wars” and chanting the same slogan.
Coming back around on Court St. anti- war/Hillary protestors holding signs by WorldCantWait.net showing the public of the Unjust wars Still being waged on SYRIA and IRAQ.
An anti war activist marching with a flag of Anarchy
The marchers arrive in front of Hillary Clinton’s Brooklyn Office at Pierrepont St. to say “NO” to more endless unjust for profit wars. On this banner reading STOP KILLARY, HELP EXPOSE HER CRIMINAL RECORD AS SECRETARY OF STATE,, it shows a picture of Hillary Clinton as a Rambo like figure yielding a sub machine gun wearing a bandolier
Outside One Pierrepont Plaza, the building of Hillary Clinton’s Brooklyn office
These people say “NO” to more unjust War crimes.