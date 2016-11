Photos of Hurricane Sandy Brooklyn October 30 2012

The day after Hurricane Sandy I walked by Shore Rd past the Verrazano bridge along the water front and found the devastation that nature can do. Here are a few photos I took.

Section of path between the VA hospital and the Verrazano bridge

Water that had washed away the soil underneath the concrete steps at 14th Ave.

Looking out towards Bay Parkway

A Tree over by Poly Prep School past the VA hospital in Brooklyn

Gas station on the corner of 92nd St and 7th Ave by the entrance to the Verrazano bridge.