Comedy Starring Linda Hamilton, William Sadler to Open Williamsburg Independent Film Festival

The Williamsburg Independent Film Festival announced today that the world premiere of Zero Channel’s comedy “Shoot Me Nicely” will open their 7th annual Festival on Thursday, Nov. 17th. Written and Directed by award winning filmmaker Elias Plagianos (The Crimson Mask, Man From The City) “Shoot Me Nicely” explores the New York City art and fashion world through the eyes of photographer Sean Wheeler (John Behlmann). After losing his cushy magazine job, and his superstar status, Sean is forced to take odd jobs to pay the bills and his rent. Recently, his agent Layla (Linda Hamilton), has been working overtime selling Sean’s paparazzi pics as she attempts to get him back into the spotlight of the fashion world. The Williamsburg Independent Film Festival runs November 17th to November 20th. Opening night screening is at the Wythe Hotel Theater- 80 Wythe Ave. at N. 11th Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY 11249.

“Shoot Me Nicely” takes a fun and sometimes skewering look at the lives of artists, celebrities, and the creative community in New York City. We were able to attract some incredible talent both in front of and behind the camera. Having shot most of the show in Brooklyn, and being a Brooklyn filmmaker, I thought it was important to premiere the project here,” said Elias Plagianos, who wrote, directed, edited, and, along with his business partner Craig Blair, produced the short comedy as a proof of concept for an episodic series.“The Williamsburg Independent Film Festival screens at a cool intimate venue, has a distinct style, point of view and most importantly the films are always great. It’s an honor to be a part of this years opening night, and we are excited to finally share our project on the big screen.”

Iconic actors Linda Hamilton (Terminator), and William Sadler (Shawshank Redemption, Iron Man 3) were excited at the opportunity to play comedic roles. “I love doing comedy, and I don’t get a chance to much. I get to play lots of serious people, and killers, and people with a lot of… sheriffs. Good people and bad people, but lots of drama, and to get a chance to be genuinely silly is a great treat for me.” said Sadler, who plays a conservative talk show host with a “tiny” secret that gets exposed by photographer Sean Wheeler (Behlmann).

“Comedy only works with a great cast and we have an incredible ensemble who each gets a moment to shine. I’m really proud of the work we did, and I’m excited to begin to share it with audiences all across the country,” said writer/director Elias Plagianos. “Shoot Me Nicely” is Executive Produced by Brent Montgomery. Produced by Craig Blair, Elias Plagianos, and Debra Markowitz in association with Zero Channel Media, ESP Films Ltd. and Filmed Imagination

For more information please visit http://www.shootmenicely.com