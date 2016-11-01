SAMHSA provides up to $491,000 to programs in New York to prevent and treat substance use disorders

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) awarded up to $491,000 in funding for substance use prevention programs in New York over the next several years for programs aimed at preventing mental and substance use disorders.

These SAMHSA grants are geared toward expanding and enhancing behavioral healthcare services for children, adolescents and young adults across the nation.

“These grants can help save lives and support young people to create healthier, more fulfilling, and addiction-free futures for themselves and their peers,” said SAMHSA Principal Deputy Administrator Kana Enomoto. “These important investments in children and families lay the foundation for stronger, more productive communities in generations to come.”

The grant programs going to New York included in this SAMHSA effort are:

Capacity Building Initiative for Substance Abuse and HIV Prevention Services for At-Risk Racial/Ethnic Minority Youth and Young Adults

Purpose – Supports an array of activities to assist grantees in building a solid foundation for delivering and sustaining quality and accessible state-of-the-science substance abuse and HIV prevention services. The program aims to engage community-level domestic public and private non-profit entities, tribes and tribal organizations to prevent and reduce the onset of SA and transmission of HIV/AIDS among at-risk populations ages 13-24, including racial/ethnic minority youth and young adults

Funding level – 1 grantee receiving up to $235,000 each year for up to five years.

Sober Truth on Preventing Underage Drinking Act (STOP Act grants)

Purpose – Supports efforts to prevent and reduce alcohol use among youth ages 12-20 in communities throughout the United States. STOP Act grant funds must focus primarily on strengthening collaboration among community entities to reduce alcohol use among youth in current and former DFC grantee communities.

Funding level — 6 grantees receiving up to $47,156 each year for up to four years.

The actual award amounts may vary, depending on the availability of funds.

For more information on SAMHSA grants, visit http://www.samhsa.gov/grants