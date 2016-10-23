From the Event page; October 22, 2016: 21st National Day of Protest to Stop Police Brutality, Repression and the Criminalization of a Generation

Saturday, 10/22

12:00PM assemble in front of the Harlem State Office Building at 163 W. 125th Street on the corner of Adam Clayton Powell for a rally and a march

5:00PM Stolen Lives Induction Ceremony at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 521 West 126th Street: https://www.facebook.com/events/631611667010330/

October 22nd is a day that people around the nation have mobilized every year since 1996 for a National Day of Protest to Stop Police Brutality, Repression and the Criminalization of a Generation. It is crucial that we bring forward a powerful National Day of Protest in cities and towns across the U.S. to challenge the ongoing violence against the people. This October 22nd, stand with thousands across the country to express our collective outrage, creativity, and resistance in response to the crimes of this system. On October 22nd, WEAR BLACK, FIGHT BACK!

JOIN US if there is already an October 22nd event in your area. CREATE one if you are in an area where there is currently no group organizing. For listings of activities in your area, check the website www.october22.org

The October 22 Coalition to Stop Police Brutality, Repression and the Criminalization of a Generation has been mobilizing every year since 1996 for a National Day of Protest on October 22nd, bringing together those under the gun and those not under the gun as a powerful voice to expose the epidemic of police brutality.

The Coalition also works on the Stolen Lives Project, which documents cases of killings by law enforcement nationwide. The second edition of the Stolen Lives book documents over 2000 cases in the 1990s alone. Volunteers are needed to help with the research and editing of cases since then. Please contact stolenlivesprojectonline@gmail.com for more information.

Contact October 22 Coalition-National at oct22national@gmail.com

Solidarity Statement from Australia at NDP-21Solidarity statement from the organizers and protesters of the National Action Against Systemic Violence and Brutality by Australian Police and Corrections, read by Lorena Ambrosio of Mahina Movement at the 21st National Day of Protest to Stop Police Brutality, Repression and the Criminalization of a Generation in NYC

https://www.facebook.com/kathie.cheng/videos/vb.1124225717/10210063282394971/?type=2&theater

