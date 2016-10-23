Baa Ba Surya asked me to take a pic of him pointing to the name of his friend’s son, Nicholas Heyward Jr. yesterday at the 21st National Day of Protest to Stop Police Brutality, Repression and the Criminalization of a Generation at 125th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Blvd where the rally commenced. (He might have been off a bit)
From the Event page; October 22, 2016: 21st National Day of Protest to Stop Police Brutality, Repression and the Criminalization of a Generation
Saturday, 10/22
12:00PM assemble in front of the Harlem State Office Building at 163 W. 125th Street on the corner of Adam Clayton Powell for a rally and a march
5:00PM Stolen Lives Induction Ceremony at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 521 West 126th Street: https://www.facebook.com/events/631611667010330/
October 22nd is a day that people around the nation have mobilized every year since 1996 for a National Day of Protest to Stop Police Brutality, Repression and the Criminalization of a Generation. It is crucial that we bring forward a powerful National Day of Protest in cities and towns across the U.S. to challenge the ongoing violence against the people. This October 22nd, stand with thousands across the country to express our collective outrage, creativity, and resistance in response to the crimes of this system. On October 22nd, WEAR BLACK, FIGHT BACK!
JOIN US if there is already an October 22nd event in your area. CREATE one if you are in an area where there is currently no group organizing. For listings of activities in your area, check the website www.october22.org
The October 22 Coalition to Stop Police Brutality, Repression and the Criminalization of a Generation has been mobilizing every year since 1996 for a National Day of Protest on October 22nd, bringing together those under the gun and those not under the gun as a powerful voice to expose the epidemic of police brutality.
The Coalition also works on the Stolen Lives Project, which documents cases of killings by law enforcement nationwide. The second edition of the Stolen Lives book documents over 2000 cases in the 1990s alone. Volunteers are needed to help with the research and editing of cases since then. Please contact stolenlivesprojectonline@gmail.com for more information.
Contact October 22 Coalition-National at oct22national@gmail.com
The mission of the Stolen Lives Project is to assemble a national list of people killed by law enforcement agents from 1990 to the present. Through grassroots efforts, over 2000 cases were documented in the second edition of the Stolen Lives book, which was published in 1999. Although just the tip of the iceberg, these 2000+ are evidence of a horrifying national epidemic of police brutality. The victims of police violence were part of our society, but rarely are their lives or names publicized, or the real circumstances surrounding their deaths investigated and made known. The Stolen Lives Project aims to restore some dignity to the lives lost. Though their lives have been stolen from us, we will not allow them to be forgotten. http://stolenlives.org/
Getting ready to march across 125th street to get the attention of the public, then head towards 2 precincts, the 28th then the 26th after the shooting death of Deborah Danner, a 66 year old woman who suffered the effects of this unjust system who was known to police to be in need of assistance and yet, was shot and killed by police last week. Mayor Bill Di Blasio openly said the killing was uncalled for but, will the cop who killed her be held accountable? Police Commissioner James O’Neill almost immediately placed the sergeant, Hugh Barry, on modified duty and taken his gun and badge. Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference that the sergeant had not followed training or protocols for dealing with those with mental illness, and for an unknown reason had not used his Taser nor waited for officers trained to deal with people in crisis. “We failed”, O’Neill said. NY Times reported.
Solidarity Statement from Australia at NDP-21Solidarity statement from the organizers and protesters of the National Action Against Systemic Violence and Brutality by Australian Police and Corrections, read by Lorena Ambrosio of Mahina Movement at the 21st National Day of Protest to Stop Police Brutality, Repression and the Criminalization of a Generation in NYC
https://www.facebook.com/kathie.cheng/videos/vb.1124225717/10210063282394971/?type=2&theater
Members of the Green Party of Brooklyn were out yesterday in the much cooler and rainy weather to march for those whose lives have been taken by police nation wide.
Well Known activist Aunt Shirley holding sign from last years STOP Police TERROR #RiseUpOctober
Deborah Danner,, one of the more recent citizens of NYC shot and killed by those we’re told are supposed to protect and serve. Here is what Deborah Danner wrote about living with Schizophrenia that was published in the NY Times. Danner was KNOW to be a Special Needs person to NYPD in the area. ￼ I BELIEVE So -Called “Mental Illness” IS NATURE’S WAY OF TRYING TO WAKE US UP TO WHAT WE ARE DOING TO HEALTH AND THE ENVIRONMENT. It should be dealt with like any other illness or injury. The link for the entire writing can be found here, https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/3146953/Living-With-Schizophrenia-by-Deborah-Danner.pdf
Marchers making their way along 125th St in Harlem yesterday for the 21st National Day of Protest to Stop Police Brutality – NYC
StopMassIncarceration.net The Stop Mass Incarceration Network (SMIN) exists to stop the slow genocide of mass incarceration and all its consequences; racial profiling, a legal system that disproportionately impacts Blacks and Latinos, the police murder of our children, the criminalization of a generation, discrimination, widespread torture in prisons and treating those formerly incarcerated as less than full human beings. SMIN was initiated in 2011 by Dr. Cornel West and Carl Dix.
Quite clear things have turned upside down.
A long tape was unveiled with the names and cities where thousands of unarmed, innocent people have been killed by police across the United States.
One of the supporters
WHO is watching those who are surveilling us?
Picture the Homeless was also marching at the event yesterday to bring more awareness to end police killing those who they should be helping.
Shelter from the rain and cold.
Joan and other members with Revcom.us handing out the Revolution Newspaper yesterday to help bring awareness to why people are being killed by police and no being held accountable while millions of youth languish in US prisons and solitary confinement for petty, non crimes.
Family marching holding a signed of their loved one who was killed by police.
Marching by the historic Apollo Theater on 125th street yesterday for the 21st National Day of Protest to Stop Police Brutality – NYC
Those in power need to be held to Higher standards than those whom they critique.
Marching with a sign with some of the names of those killed by police in the United States of America.
Arriving at the 28th precinct in Harlem to call out those who feel they have the need to criminalize, abuse and murder others and yet not be held to the same standards themselves.
Police standing outside 28th precinct yesterday while Protectors of the vulnerable bring awareness to their actions while on the streets and neighborhoods. Frank Sha Francios was one activist who stood and spoke in a loud voice calling the police “Murderers” and pointed to an above hanging sign,,
A sign hanging outside the 28th Precinct
Tape made by World Can’t Wait, WorldCantWait.net reading many of the names and cities of those killed by police in the U.S.
If the truth fits,,
Travis Morales of StopMassIncarceration.com speaking outside the 28th Precinct yesterday holding a sign of John Collado, Uncle of Joshua Lopez standing to the left in the Black Live Matter sweat shirt, who was killed by NYPD for breaking up a fight involving an undercover cop who Mr Collado knew the other person involved in 2011. http://www.nydailynews.com/news/crime/pro-wrestler-john-collado-shot-nypd-cops-dies-family-plans-sue-article-1.957065
The list is too long and getting longer,,
Joshua Lopez carrying the picture of his Uncle John Collado to the next precinct to rally against police killing of innocent, unarmed citizens while police are never held accountable.
Behind him,, another protector marching with his T shirt outside his jacket of another victim of police killing.
PRECINCT 26,, was the next stop of the march to end more Stolen Lives. Across the street was St Mary’s Episcopal Church where the event continued.
St Mary’s Episcopal Church where the event continued with family members speaking out about their pain in losing loved ones at the hands of police.