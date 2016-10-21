Dark Horse Comics New Miniseries ‘The Once and Future Queen’ Starts Its Reign on March 8, 2017

Dark Horse courts a twenty-first-century King Arthur adventure with The Once and Future Queen and its golden creative team. Adam P. Knave (Amelia Cole, This Starry Deep) and D.J. Kirkbride (Amelia Cole, Never Ending) are the bards for this modern Arthurian tale, while Nickolas Brokenshire (Amelia Cole) provides his illustrative skills to the noble new series, and Frank Cvetkovic (Artful Daggers, The Black Wraith) letters it.

The Once and Future Queen finds Rani Arturus on a trip to the United Kingdom to compete in a chess championship. The multiethnic teen girl finds herself immersed in magic and mystery after she encounters the legendary sword Excalibur. With the support of a surprisingly modern Merlin, Rani must fight to become the queen humankind has been waiting for.

“Arthurian legend is such an incredibly rich playground to work in, so we decided to utilize the core concept, but give it some twists and turns, updating it to reflect today’s world, not yesterday’s,” explained The Once and Future Queen writers Adam P. Knave and D.J. Kirkbride. “We each seem to gravitate toward stories that reflect the world in terms of diversity and structure, while still loving old myth and finding new ways to bring it forward.”

The Once and Future Queen’s first issue (of five) goes on sale March 8, 2017.