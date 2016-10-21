Iconic Houston Rapper Paul Wall Returns With New Album ‘The Houston Oiler’

GRAMMY® Award-winning platinum-certified Houston legend Paul Wall returns with his ninth full-length album, The Houston Oiler [EMPIRE], in stores everywhere and at all digital retailers and streaming partners today. It’s available for purchase HERE.

The Houston Oiler uncorks 16 undeniable new anthems from the self-proclaimed “Po Up Poet,” swerving between screwed-up Southern fried bangers and contemplative ruminations on not only his hometown, but about the world at large. Among those tracks, the album boasts an all-star remix of his hit single “Swanging in the Rain” featuring Slim Thug, Z-Ro, Chamillionaire, Lil Keke, and J-Dawg. Flaunting his inimitable wordplay and savvy bars, the original stands out as a fan favorite, ratcheting up 1.8 million YouTube views and earning acclaim from the likes of Pitchfork who called it, “Essentially the grown-up, chilled out reprisal to ‘Sittin Sidewayz’ a decade later. Even better than a comeback: when you never really left to begin with.”

Elsewhere on The Houston Oiler, he teams with another regional icon Z-Ro for the sizzling and striking “Thangz Are Crazy,” while “Save Me From Myself” [featuring J-Dawg] sees Wall open up over gospel-style harmonies and cinematic production. “Caught Ya Lookin” delivers an unforgettable chant, and the bounce on “Han Solo on 4’s” is meant to be turnt-up, and at cruising speed.

In conjunction with the album release, Wall opens the doors of Johnny Dang & Co. alongside his business partner TV Johnny. Revolutionizing the jewelry industry, Johnny Dang & Co. is the world’s largest jewelry store to showcase custom grillz. The flagship Houston location covers 14,000 sq. ft. across two floors and offers all custom-made pieces crafted in-house. If you’re in H-Town this weekend you’ll want to stop by the grand opening and mingle with a handful of notable celebrities, who they consider friends, such as Travis Scott, Chief Keef, Danny Garcia and more. The flagship store is located at 6224 Richmond Ave in Houston. Watch the All-Star promo video featuring Rick Ross, Puffy, Travis Scott and more HERE

Paul Wall isn’t just a hometown Houston hero; he’s also one of the south’s most respected and prolific voices. After grinding locally for years, his second full-length album, The Peoples Champ, captured #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and achieved RIAA platinum status. He joined Kanye West and GLC for the classic “Drive Slow,” a centerpiece of West’s Late Registration, which achieved the GRAMMY® Award for “Best Rap Album.” In between dropping a string of acclaimed albums and Gold singles like “Girl” and “Sittin’ Sidewayz,” Wall has guested on Ellen, Howard Stern, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, The Wendy Williams Show, and The Late Late Show in addition to appearing in movies such as Furnace and Hope They Serve Beer In Hell. Houston even gave him his own day August 16.

For more information on Paul Wall and Johnny Dang & Co., visit the website https://tvjohnny.net and follow him on Instagram.