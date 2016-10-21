Local Long Island Resident Gives Out Handcuffs to Spotlight Political Corruption

A local Long Island Ophthalmologist and candidate for State Assembly has introduced a favorite campaign item to give away on the campaign trail – handcuffs.

“Our local politicians are making international headlines, it’s like a political scene out of 1920’s Chicago, with corruption gone wild.” said Dr. Hart, a lifelong Long Islander who just witnessed his County Executive and Town Supervisor get arrested yesterday by federal agents for allegedly taking part in a massive kickback and bribery scheme. “I think Long Islanders have moved past emery boards, nail files and pencils, it takes a bit more to get our attention now.”

The handcuffs, an overnight sensation at train stations and supermarkets, includes a message that reads: “STOP CROOKS IN OYSTER BAY AND ALBANY.” It is a unique campaign giveaway that spotlights the stunning number of politicians on the local and state level that are under investigation, indicted and have been arrested.

Dr. Hart unleashed his plastic political handcuffs last year, to great fanfare, as a candidate for Nassau County Legislature. This year’s cuffs are made out of rubber, because Hart notes that our local elected officials are always trying to slip out of them.

“We gave away thousands of handcuffs this morning at the train station and will be handing out thousands more until election day,” said Hart. “Everyone from the Mayor of New York to top state officials have a shadow over them. No one is safe anymore, and that’s a good thing.”

For more information please visit:

http://www.deanhart.com