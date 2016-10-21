Brooklyn Based Indie Rockers, Good Looking Friends Announce New EP ‘You Won’

Brooklyn-based indie rock group, Good Looking Friends, are gearing up to drop their new EP, You Won, due out November 4th via For It! Records. The band partnered with New Noise Magazine to premiere the title-track earlier this week.

Good Looking Friends are known for their atmospheric and immersive, heavily sentimental music, but they take that a step further with this new set. You Won immediately pulls listeners in with the heavy-swinging title track before mellowing out with the instrumental “The End Of The World.” Meanwhile, the band flexes their songwriting skills with the 7-minute epic “Fallowfield.” You Won closes out with “Dakota,” which the band recently previewed at a Sofar Sounds showcase. The set is a genre-defying addition to the Friends’ discography.

Good Looking Friends consists of three members: Zach Fischer (vocals, guitar), Sean Nolan (bass, vocals) and Adam Rossi (drums). They first formed in 2011 in Western Massachusetts and then later moved to Brooklyn. Fischer and Nolan met each other in college and had their own band around 2010-2011. Rossi joined the in 2014 and band picked up the pace creating new music. They released their three previous EPs, Attic Lights (2012), Somesongsinemajor (2014), and their latest You Won’t Die, earlier this year.

The trio have been making waves with recent appearances at Sofar Sounds, a Northeast tour with friends Nervous Dater and locally at Bushwick Public House, Bowery Electric and Don Pedro’s. Stay tuned for more info on Good Looking Friends and You Won.

https://www.facebook.com/goodlookingfriends

http://goodlookingfriends.bandcamp.com

https://www.instagram.com/goodlookingfriends