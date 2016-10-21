IRIDESENSE Opening for The B-52’s Along with Bassist/Vocalist Tara Eberle Premiering New Music for Children’s Musical “Halloween Rules”

With their most recent release of brand new single “One Heart” on World Peace Day this past September promoting a message of diversity and acceptance, Long Island’s own Iridesense is continuing to push forward with more in store for this Fall season! As they gear up to rock the All Music Inc. Lounge at The Space at Westbury Theatre supporting The B-52’s Halloween Scream on Friday, October 28th at 7PM, Bassist and Vocalist Tara Eberle is also premiering new music which she co-wrote for Halloween Rules, a brand new musical premiering Saturday, October 22nd, and running October 29th-30th and November 5th at Oakdale’s CM Performing Arts Center!

Hailing from Long Island, NY and formed in 1993 with the same members as today – Rick Eberle (Vocals, Guitar), Tara Eberle – Drouin (Vocals, Bass), Rob Viccari (Lead Guitar), Rich Drouin (Drums) – their music can be heard on Nickelodeon in the shows Zoey 101(featuring Jamie Lynn Spears and Victoria Justice) and Drake & Josh. They’ve also been featured on MTV shows such as Pimp My Ride, Room Raiders, NEXT and on an episode of the show “Boiling Points”.

Iridesense were semifinalists in the Q104.3 Mojito Band Search, in the Shift 2 Nissan Battle of the Bands, and were also semi finalists (top 20 out of 1000’s of entries nationwide) in the National “Be A Radio Star” Competition where they received airplay in rotation at Z100 radio in NY in addition to a nationally broadcast radio interview with Elvis Duran from the Z Morning Zoo and Actress Amanda Bynes.

They’ve played several cross country tours and big gigs at Irving Plaza in NYC, as between period entertainment at a New York Islanders NHL game, sold out engagements with Spin Doctors, Something Corporate and Gin Blossoms to name a few, and their performance for the nationwide Verizon FiOs Festival had a corresponding web video contest online for their song Gasoline.

The band, who recently released “Thought Parade” which includes their songs ‘Mind Control Society”, “The Line” and “My Revelation” also released their Secret Constellation EP in 2013. In June 2008, they released A Trip Called Life on Paradiddle Records; their previous cds include a 1997 release “Cool Dream Tomorrow” on Rock Diva records, a 2001 release “Iridesense” on LLJ Records, and the 2002 self released “Gasoline”.

Normally known for their more progressive hard-rock stylings, they toned down for the Dave Caggiano produced track “One Heart” which features members of the group singing along with their children. “The song is all about diversity, and acceptance. It explores the reality of our differences. We all look differently on the outside, such as different hair color, skin color, and eye color. We even like different things. That’s not what’s most important” says Eberle-Drouin, a teacher by trade who also notes her work in a multicultural setting with setting a positive example to children about acceptance of our differences.

With the band’s upcoming show opening for The B-52’s Friday, October 28th at The Space at Westbury Theatre along with songs co-written by one of their very own in “Halloween Rules” premiering Saturday, October 22nd, and running October 29th-30th and October 5th at Oakdale’s CM Performing Arts Center, you’ll want to catch the band whose continued to progress with the same lineup for over 20 years!

For Tickets to Iridesense LIVE in The All Music Inc. Lounge at The Space at Westbury Theatre 10/28, VISIT: http://bit.ly/2ccFWVF

For Tickets to “Halloween Rules”, VISIT: http://bit.ly/2e1XgQc

