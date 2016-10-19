The Attack To Perform Shows With Big Wig and Less Than Jake This Fall!

Florida punk rock band The Attack has partnered with DyingScene.com today to debut a new song called “Call To Arms.” The song is found on the band’s boisterous new album, On Condition, which will be released on November 11th via Paper + Plastick Records. Fans can pre-order the record now at iTunes!

Stream “Call To Arms” now at DyingScene.com: http://bit.ly/2eH4snO

“”Call to Arms” is a call to open your arms. We all got into punk for the same reasons. Now as this genre turns forty it’s time to drop scene politics and self-defeating attitudes and celebrate the music and lifestyle we’ve chosen.” – Brad Palkevich

Fans can catch the band live this fall on select dates with Big Wig and Less Than Jake. Additional dates to be announced soon. Follow the band at https://www.facebook.com/TheAttackFL for more information.

The Attack Tour Dates:

Oct 19 – Quebec City, QC – La Source de la Martinere (w/Big Wig)

Oct 20 – Montreal, QC – Bar L’Hemisphere (w/Big Wig)

Oct 21 – Chicoutimi, QC – Les Sooys Bois (w/Big Wig)

Oct 22 – Trois-Rivieres, QC – Satyre Cabaret Spectacle (w/Big Wig)

Nov 12 – Columbus, OH – The Basement

Nov 16 – Virginia Beach, VA – Shaka’s Live (w/Less Than Jake)

Nov 18 – Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall (w/Less Than Jake)

Nov 19 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland (w/Less Than Jake)

Nov 20 – Amityville, NY – Revolution Bar & Grill (w/Less Than Jake)

For More Information:

https://www.facebook.com/TheAttackFL

https://twitter.com/TheattackFL

http://www.theattack.us/