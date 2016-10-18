POLITICAL OP-ED: What cave should I get in? Why? Should I use the shovel to dig my own cave?

I woke up this morning in the middle of nowhere holding a shovel with Donald Trump to my left and Hilary Clinton to my right. I could only see their backs as they were each facing and talking into separate caves.

I could hear Mr. Trump say, “ we’re going to build a wall and Mexico is going to pay for it.” “ Temporary ban on Muslims” “Bring manufacturing jobs back” “Impose tariffs on goods made in China and Mexico” “ Renegotiate NAFTA and TTP” “‘Full repeal of Obamacare’ and replace it with a market-based alternative” “Renegotiate the Iran deal” “Leave Social Security as is” “cut taxes”

I also heard Mrs. Clinton proclaim, “”For families making less than $125,000 a year, we will eliminate tuition” for in-state students at public colleges.” “Pass comprehensive immigration reform with a path to citizenship that keeps families together.” “Stand up to Republican-led attacks on this landmark (health care) law—and build on its success to bring the promise of affordable health care to more people and make a ‘public option’ possible.” “We will do everything we can to overturn Citizens United.” “Fighting for equal pay.” “I will not raise middle-class taxes.” “Say no to attacks on working families and no to bad trade deals and unfair trade practices, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership.” “We’re going to increase the federal minimum wage.” “As president, I will expand background checks to more gun sales.” “Clinton would increase federal infrastructure funding by $275 billion over a five-year period.”

I listened to the both of them, meditated to decide what to do next? What cave should I get in? Why? Should I use the shovel to dig my own cave? How long do you think it’d take to finish and would you help me dig? Should I try to dig a tunnel between both Hillary’s and Donald’s cave to reach common ground? Finally, can living in the information age be an ideal time to get as many people out of these caves and hand them shovels to start digging their own path? How can we best teach and communicate systems that encourage citizens to make their own shovels?