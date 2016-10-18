Joseph Arthur Releases Free Download Of ‘The Campaign Song’ An Anti-Trump song America can rally behind!

Like many Americans who are beyond appalled at the candidacy of Donald Trump, Joseph Arthur felt the need to speak out in the best way possible for him, a protest song.

“The Campaign Song” is the result of Arthur’s frustration with the current state of affairs around this year’s Republican candidate.

“Woody Guthrie wrote a protest song about Donald Trump’s grandfather. So this is like carrying the torch for Woody,” Joseph remarked. “I used the lingo of a by gone era to accentuate that aspect like ‘America really should boot bums like this out’ and ‘Old scratch’. I wanted to use the lingo of Trump’s elders as subtle form of linguistic manipulation designed to send him under his bed shivering like the whimpering maggot that he is.”

The video, created by Ehud Lazin features footage from artist Spencer Tunick’s large-scale anti-Trump installation “Everything She Says Means Everything.” (http://www.elle.com/culture/news/a39943/spencer-tunick-donald-trump-documentary/)

“The old guard, extremist republicans are an enormous threat to the rights and freedoms of women and immigrants,” Tunick commented. “It was true before but has become even more dangerous with the republican ticket of Trump and Pence. Joseph Arthur’s new anti-Trump song recognizes this threat as he voices his opinion regarding these issues in the best way, a song that we can all really get behind. Spreading the word through protest music and art has a long history in Rock and Roll. I am honored that Joseph chose my footage from my 100 woman nude Cleveland Republican National Convention art action to interweave into his new video. These women went to extremes to show their disdain for the Republican ticket. I hope everyone can share Joseph’s new song!”

The Campaign Song Lyrics:

Let’s make America great again

Is the slogan of the liar

who is stoking up the fire

of the racists and the bigots who are following him

Trump is a chump

Trump is a con

Old scratch himself

Selling us to Babylon

Cut himself like a pig

From one ear to the next

So we could watch him bleed out

All this hatred he’s vexed.

Him and his people

Racists of clout

America should really boot

Bums like this out

America in trouble

From within and without

Our freedom being tested

Just like crops in a drought

Let’s make America great again

Is the slogan of the liar who is stoking up the fire of the racists and the bigots who are following him

So let’s take America

Back away from them

The prisoners of fear

Who could never get it clear

That the hatred that they’re spewing is just coming from them

The days of free weapons

And mass murder glare

It’s hard to say Jesus

Or even God could still care.

Trump is a rat

But we are his hole

America now rotting

From its need to control

Where lunatics thrive

And idiots rule

and prayers for the dying

Are coming from every fool

America now shattered

From it’s stolen greed

Falling over survivors

Breathing heavy from their need.

Let’s make America great again

By not voting for the liar who is stoking up the fire of the racists and fear mongers following him

So let’s take America

Back away from them

The prisoners of fear

Who could never get it clear

That the hatred that they’re spewing is just coming from them

Outro:

We know the way

So we gotta move on

If we want to make the grade

We’ve been enslaved

That’s the times we live in

Most of us are underpaid. X2

