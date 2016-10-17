UK act, The Hunna release debut LP and gets ready to tour on AltNation’s Advance Placement Tour w/ Night Riots, The Shelters and more

Working with esteemed producers, Tim Larcombe (Halsey, Lana Del Rey) and Duncan Mills, The Hunna arrived with their debut record, “100” on August 26. Available via 300 Entertainment the album had an impressive first week, debuting at #3 on the UK Indie Chart, with an overall UK chart position of #13. Meanwhile in the States, the band debuted at #36 on the Heat Seekers chart. “100” has seen ongoing support at radio, with lead single, “You & Me” sitting at #27 on the US alternative charts, with strong support from buzzy tastemaker, AltNation and heavy rotation in various regions including; including WKQX Chicago, AltNation, WEDG Buffalo, KPNT/St. Louis, WLKK Buffalo, KRBZ Kansas City, KNRK Portland, WBUZ Nashville, KTBZ Houston, KTWN Minneapolos, KXTE Las Vegas, CD102 Columbus, LRZQ Reno, KRXP Colorado Springs, KMYZ Tulsa, WBRUProvidence and MC ALT.

Making their official debut in October of 2015 with their first single, “Bonfire,” the UK four-piece’s rise has been nothing short of meteoric who signed to Lyor Cohen’s 300 Entertainment- the band were the first UK rock act on the roster.

By the time their second single, “We Could Be” was unleashed, The Hunna had sold out 3 nights at London’s Boston Music Rooms and their music was making waves in the iTunes and Spotify charts on a global scale.

With only a handful of songs under their belt, The Hunna quickly amassed a massive fanbase that has generated over 11 million video streams and their infectious sonic bombast has caught the attention of buzzy US tastemakers like Consequence of Sound, NYLON, Billboard and more. The Hunna continued to capture audience’s hearts with their enigmatic live show when they arrived in the The States for a tour in June, playing to sold out audiences in major markets like New York City, with additional shows in Chicago, Los Angeles and more.

The Hunna began to take shape when Ryan (Vocals/Guitar), Dan (Lead Guitar) and Jermaine (Bass) met in college. After a couple of line-up changes, Jack arrived on drums and everything fell into place. A sucker for a good chorus, the boys like to work from the outside in when it comes to writing. “There are so many different processes to what we do, but often we’ll start with a chorus, and then we’ll funnel in from there,” the band have noted about their writing and recording process.

The Hunna are set to be the first band on your playlist, the one you listen to when you’re driving around with the top down. Bleeding of a wistful nostalgia and teamed with an unremitting lust for life that is as infectious as it is relentless, The Hunna’s unabashed sound is the soundtrack to your Summer.

Following the announcement that the band will be joining Jimmy Eat World on tour, the band are excited to reveal today they will be performing on AltNation’s Advanced Placement Tour, alongside Night Riots and The Shelters.

Catch the band on the road:

* with Jimmy Eat World

** with The Struts

*** AltNation tour with Night Riots + The Shelters

Oct 18 2016 – Granada Theater – Lawrence, KS*

Oct 19 2016 – The Black Sheep – Colorado Springs, CO*

Oct 22 2016 – 93.3 ALT AZ Zombie Prom – Phoenix, AZ w/ Jimmy Eat World, Good Charlotte, The Struts, Lewis Del Mar, Barns Courtney, K. Flay

Oct 23 2016 – The Roxy Theatre – Los Angeles, CA*

Oct 24 2016 – The Fremont Theater – San Luis Obispo, CA*

Oct 27 2016 – The Glass House – Pomona, CA*

Oct 28 2016 – Arlington Theatre – Santa Barbara, CA*

Oct 29 2016 – Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA*

Nov 02 2016 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA**

Nov 03 2016 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA**

Nov 05 2016 – Shelter – Detroit, MI***

Nov 06 2016 – Bottom Lounge – Chicago, IL***

Nov 07 2016 – Triple Rock – Minneapolis, MN***

Nov 10 2016 – Adelaide Hall – Toronto, ON***

Nov 11 2016 – La Sala Rossa – Montreal, QC***

Nov 12 2016 – Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY***

Nov 13 2016 – ONCE Ballroom – Somerville, MA***

Nov 15 2016 – U Street Music Hall – Washington, DC***

Nov 17 2016 – The Foundry at The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA***

Nov 18 2016 – Rex Theater – Pittsburgh, PA***

Nov 19 2016 – The Underground – Charlotte, NC ***

Nov 20 2016 – Mercy Lounge – Nashville, TN***

Nov 22 2016 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA***

Nov 23 2016 – Parish @ House of Blues – New Orleans, LA***

Nov 25 2016 – Cambridge Room @ House of Blues – Dallas, TX***

Nov 26 2016 – Bronze Peacock @ House of Blues – Houston, TX***

Nov 27 2016 – Antone’s – Austin, TX***

Nov 30 2016 – Club Sound – Salt Lake City, UT

Dec 02 2016 – The Crocodile – Seattle, WA

Dec 03 2016 – Dante’s – Portland, OR