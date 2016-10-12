Occupy Farms Arc 38 in Wassaic, NY and Standing with Standing Rock to protect our Water

A group shot of us at Arc 38, “Jan” in the blue jacket, Lauren DiGioia, myself, Michelle Joni with arms outstretched, Tonia Shoumatoff, Robert Erick and Jose O Mediavilla, over the Indigenous People’s Day weekend in Wassaic, NY. A farm some people from Occupy Wall Street are turning into a self sustaining farm. Permaculturist, Andrew Faust was there the day I arrived leading an entire day’s event on how to turn the land into,, Interpret a landscape and its ecological implications. Create maps, graphical analysis, assessment, and presentations. Understand key design strategies for systems of varying scale. Discover and develop working relationships between elements, goals, and site realities. Design methods, techniques, observation skills, pattern recognition, and systems understanding. Apply Permaculture principles, ethics, design techniques and strategy.
Off the Grid living,, at Arc 38 in Wassaic, NY
A beautiful Indigenous People’s Day at the Arc 38 farm located at 426 Old Route 22 Amenia, New York. Arc 38 is a federally recognized not-for-profit intentional community situated on about 180 acres of protected wetland, agricultural property and forested hills teeming with biodiversity. Located in the beautiful Harlem Valley in Amenia, New York, we’re a mere 2 hours from New York city, adjacent to the last stop of the Metro North Harlem Line train, and a 2 hour drive from Hartford, CT. Being within such easy access of big cities, and so close to the appalachian trail, has opened opportunities for many diverse people to experience our vision. With it’s roots firmly grounded in activism, sustainability, agriculture, building networks, spirituality, philosophy and radical pacifism, Arc 38 strives to embody a living experiment in community building. Our experiment upholds diverse principles of many models for society developed throughout history and attempts to modernize them, creating a manner of transition to new ways of living. In doing this we hope to provide a support system to help people in need throughout the greater community outside of Arc 38 and build a model which others may use to help other communities all over the globe. We’ve been maintaining our gardens, trails and campsites while working with nature to protect our forest and marshland, keeping them alive and well! Forging friendships and alliances empowers our common goals and gives each individual the power of many!
Gearing up to collect rain water for use on the farm for bathing, coking and drinking. Staff on had to give a complete educational experience to all who are eager to learn.
Arc 38 needs your support. It has a great vision of sustainability and a list of workshops on healing and well being just a couple of hours north of NYC. The Metro North to Wassaic Please see the Arc 38 site,, http://arc38.org/about/
Plenty of hiking trails around to be close to nature during this fall season at Arc 38 sustainable farm.
On Monday, Indigenous People’s Day a few of us visited an event in support of Standing Rock Sioux Tribe fighting to save their water in North Dakota. The event was held at the Gilded Moon Framing and Gallery in Millerton, NY by Native Americans from Schaghticoke First Nation Tribe.
A group of attendees listening to the wisdom of the speaker of the Schaghticoke First Nation Tribe in support of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe taking on the fight of Big Oil in North Dakota.
A group of Martial Arts students from BAKER’S TAE KWAN DO giving a demo to the crowd. Physical and emotional mastery is what is needed.
Students from the Tae Kwan Do class showing the crowd what they can do.
Instructor from Bakers Tae Kwan Do giving a demonstration, while playing Lincoln Park music, of self defense when it’s called for. Very Impressive!
On sale were these shirts to show support of the stand people are making against the Dakota Access Pipeline…Half of this will go to our resort fund and half of this will go to the Oceti Sakowin for supplies and food for the people!!! https://www.bonfirefunds.com/mni-wiconi-water-is-life
Right to left Christina, Donna and Deb of the Native Americans from Schaghticoke First Nation Tribe Millerton, NY at the support for Standing Rock in North Dakota.
Lauren DiGioia sampling the healing herbal teas by donation or Free put out by White Pine Community Farm Wingdale, NY at the support for Standing Rock event on Monday.
Benjamin Schwartz, an herb farmer who runs White Pine Community Farm, a short distance away in Wingdale, New York with Robert Erick of What On Earth is Happening
People helping put up a real Tee Pee withe the head of the Native Americans from Schaghticoke First Nation Tribe.