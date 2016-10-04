Green Party VP Candidate Ajamu Baraka to Participate in VP Debate Real-Time Through Online & Broadcast Platforms

Despite being excluded from the vice-presidential debate stage at Longwood University, Green Party vice-presidential nominee Ajamu Baraka will engage in real time with the official debate, making his case directly to the American people in an unprecedented simultaneous broadcast on multiple online and televised platforms.

Mr. Baraka will provide his responses to the debate questions alongside Tim Kaine and Mike Pence from a studio in Richmond, Virginia, which will be inserted into the ongoing live feed of the official debate. This democratized version of the vice-presidential debate will be livestreamed on Jill Stein and Ajamu Baraka’s official social media accounts via Periscope and Facebook Live, with a televised simulcast carried by Democracy Now! on Free Speech TV and Link TV as part of their “Expanding the Debate” special. The live feed will also be made available to other online and televised media platforms for simultaneous broadcast (see below). Online viewers can also read, watch and share individual responses that will be posted on Mr. Baraka’s Twitter stream.

Through this broadcast, Mr. Baraka will add his unique, independent and revolutionary perspective to a vice-presidential discussion that the Commission on Presidential Debates has sought to limit to the candidates of an increasingly unpopular two-party system. A human rights activist for more than three decades who has amassed impressive credentials as an executive and board member with Amnesty International, the US Human Rights Network and other prominent social justice organizations, Mr. Baraka brings a wealth of foreign policy experience to the campaign. He has worked to strengthen international human rights law and monitor its adherence around the globe, including in the United States.

In sharp contrast to his fellow vice-presidential candidates, Mr. Baraka believes that the U.S. must apply the same standards to domestic social issues that the federal government demands of other nations, and that the human rights framework provides the lens through which all related actions and outcomes should be measured. That perspective has guided Mr. Baraka’s work and provides a blueprint for addressing poverty, state-sanctioned violence, economic inequity or any sweeping social ill – whether domestic or in another country.

Mr. Baraka will also be available for interviews before the debate on Tuesday, October 4th.

Information on simulcasting the live feed for online and broadcast media will also be made available through the Stein/Baraka campaign’s technical team. As the format will require pausing the official debate telecast to allow for Mr. Baraka’s responses, we anticipate that our broadcast will run approximately 30-40 minutes longer than the official debate.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 4, 9:00-11:30pm ET

WHERE: Live Feed available for online and broadcast platforms via Wirecast

– Jill Stein official Twitter Account via Periscope: http://twitter.com/drjillstein

– Jill Stein official Facebook Account: http://facebook.com/drjillstein

– Ajamu Baraka official Twitter Account via Periscope: http://twitter.com/ajamubaraka

– Ajamu Baraka official Facebook Account: http://facebook.com/ajamubaraka

– Democracy Now! “Expanding the Debate” special via Free Speech TV and Link TV: http://www.democracynow.org/live/expanding_the_debate_october_4th_vice

– Other online and broadcast platforms TBA