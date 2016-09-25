1 Million minority votes to be Wiped away! Greg Palast’s new film opened this weekend, The Best Democracy Money Can Buy

Opened on Friday in NYC at Cinepolis theater in Chelsea on 23rd St right off 8th Ave. and shows all week.
Follow gonzo investigative reporter Greg Palast,Greg Palast (Rolling Stone, Guardian, BBC) is the author of The New York Times bestsellers, The Best Democracy Money Can Buy and Billionaires & Ballot Bandits, as he busts the new Ku Klux Klan – the billionaire bandits that are behind a scheme to purge one million voters of color in November.
This real life detective story is told in a film noir style with cartoon animations, secret documents, hidden cameras, and a little help from Law & Order detectives Ice-T and Richard Belzer, plus Divergent spirit Shailene Woodley, Rosario Dawson, Santa Claus (Ed Asner), and Willie Nelson as a stoner musician (can you imagine?).
Palast and his posse expose the darkest plans of the uber-rich to steal America’s democracy. Donald Trump plays a billionaire on TV. Palast jumps the real billionaire behind the “billionaire.”
Audiences from California to Madison have laughed, cheered and given every performance a standing ovation.
“…a wild and woolly ride, peppered with moments of wry sardonic humor that would make Dashiell Hammett smile. There’s so much more I’d love to tell you about what Palast dug up. But then I’d have to kill you. So you’ll just have to see “The Best Democracy Money Can Buy” for yourself.”
– Paul Rosenberg – Salon | READ THE FULL REVIEW
Palast “takes viewers on a two-hour journey in which he cleverly shows the pattern that has dominated American presidential elections since 2000…he connects dots to explain why this is happening, who is benefiting, how the dirty business is done, and who the likely villains in 2016 are.”
– Steven Rosenfeld – Alternet | READ THE FULL REVIEW
Elliot Crown, activist who uses theatrical puppets to make political statements attended the screening on Friday evening at 8 pm seen smiling with Greg after the viewing. Elliot can be seen in a video entitled, Man PROVES software stole votes in ALL ‘Hillary won’ counties on youtube. https://youtu.be/AFjxYLsFDlQ 120,000 affadavit voters were mistakenly purged from the Brooklyn voter rolls ahead of New York primary, which landed Hillary Clinton in a much-needed win over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Diane Haslett-Rudiano, the chief clerk of the New York Board of Elections, was suspended “without pay, while a pending internal investigation into the administration of the voter rolls in the Borough of Brooklyn was being carried out,” said the BOE according to the New York Daily News. http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/election-official-ousted-error-purged-brooklyn-voters-article-1.2610369 Election Justice USA wrote a 99 page report that Bernie Sanders was robbed of over 180 delegates. https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B6J1ecILnk3UUy1KZ2FUT29iQ1E/view?pref=2&pli=1 From the report,, 3) The Democratic National Committee Worked Against Senator Sanders’ Campaign, Colluded with Media Outlets to Smear Him: FiveThirtyEight’s Harry Enten predicted13 quite frankly in June 2015 that if Bernie Sanders did well in Iowa and New Hampshire, “you’d likely see the Democratic establishment rush in to try to squash Sanders, much as Republicans did to Newt Gingrich in 2012 after he won South Carolina.” The use of superdelegates in the mainstream media played a large roll. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz baldly admitted14, in response to Jake Tapper of CNN’s question about a “rigged” process, that the superdelegate system is designed to keep party stalwarts from “running against grass roots activists” like Sanders. Enten’s boss Nate Silver went so far as to write15 that “Donald Trump Would Be Easy to Stop Under Democratic Rules,” in part because superdelegates play a substantial role. Major media followed the Associated Press (AP) in consistently including superdelegates in their counts starting with Sanders’ big win in New Hampshire, and metadata appears to show16 that the AP colluded with the Clinton campaign to announce her as winner the day before last Tuesday’s vote with nearly 700 pledged delegates at stake, largely based on polls of superdelegates, which do not vote until the Democratic National Convention. The most damning evidence of top DNC officials working against the Sanders campaign came in the form of a leaked DNC email archive published by whistleblowing website WikiLeaks on July 22nd, 2016. In addition to depicting a general culture of contempt for the Sanders campaign, the emails show DNC officials colluding with journalists from corporate media outlets to marginalize, and in some cases, smear Sanders himself by planting stories. According to a source, Edison Research has been providing exit polling data to the main stream press since 2003. They sent thousands of people on election day asking them, “Who did you just vote for?” The data is considered to be the most accurate kind of polling data. When a difference between the official results and the exit polling data is over 2% it indicates Fraud. Three computer companies count 80% of our votes with private proprietary secret software. IT’S A “FAITH” BASED SYSTEM. Critics of EPD must ask, “Why in the nominations the EPD matched the official vote count only on the Republican side?” Bernie was robbed.
Greg Palast, signing books after the Friday evening viewing of his new film, The Best Democracy Money Can Buy, has been called the “most important investigative reporter of our time – up there with Woodward and Bernstein” (The Guardian). Palast has broken front-page stories for BBC Television Newsnight, The Guardian, Nation Magazine, Rolling Stone and Harper’s Magazine. Palast is the author of the New York Times bestsellers Billionaires & Ballot Bandits, Armed Madhouse , The Best Democracy Money Can Buy and the highly acclaimed Vultures’ Picnic, named Book of the Year 2012 on BBC Newsnight Review. His books have been translated into two dozen languages. His brand new film of his documentary reports for BBC Newsnight and Democracy Now! is called Vultures and Vote Rustlers. Palast is known for complex undercover investigations, spanning five continents, from the Arctic to the Amazon, from Caracas to California, using the skills he learned over two decades as a top investigator of corporate fraud.
Pulitzer prize winning journalist Chris Hedges joined Greg Palast last night during the Q&A after the film was ended.
“I don’t think voting for Hillary Clinton is going to get the Billionaires out of the White House or the legislative body or the courts or the press”, said Chris Hedges speaking at the Q&A after the viewing of Greg Palast’s new film The Best Democracy Money Can Buy. Chris Hedges said he thought the film was Great and that it touched on an important issue. Chris Hedges also said we needed to acknowledge the millions of citizens who have been denied the right to vote because of Felony convictions. “I teach in the prisons and I can tell you that most of them did not commit felonies because, of course, you’re forced to PLEA OUT. 94% of the people in prison never went to trial”. “WE’VE UNDERGONE WHAT JOHN RALSTON SAUL CORRECTLY CALLS A CORPORATE COUP D’ ETAT” IN SLOW MOTION. Hedges spoke about Obama getting ready to “shove the TTP down our throats in the lame duck sessions in Congress”. He spoke about Obama’s assault on the public’s civil liberties that is worse than George W. Bush, especially with journalism. Obama has misused the Espionage Act to silence whistleblowers and “persecute legitimate publishers like Julian Assange”. Hedges spoke about the NDAA National defense Authorization Act section 1021 which overturns the 1878 Posse Comitatus Act (In 1878 the use of a posse comitatus was limited by the passage of the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878. This act, passed in response to the use of federal troops to enforce reconstruction policies in the southern states, prohibited the use of the U.S. Army to enforce laws unless the Constitution or an act of Congress explicitly authorized such use. This act was amended five times in the 1980s, largely to allow for the use of military resources to combat trafficking in illicit narcotics.) http://legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/posse+comitatus give the president the ability to detain any American citizen thought to be involved in “terrorism”. Hedges along with Daniel Ellsberg and others sued the Obama Administration in the southern district court of New York and won but, NSA and all kinds of attorney’s turned up to deny his standing. “Over the last decade they’ve overturned our most basic Constitutional Rights including Habeas Corpus through judicial fiat”.
Palast spoke again after Chris saying, “He has courage and I’m a coward (referring to Hedges) then mentioned Danny Schechter the News Dissector who was thrown out of 20/20 at ABC. “Chris Hedges was thrown out of the NY Times, HE WAS CAUGHT PRACTICING JOURNALISM” and Sy Hersh told me how he was thrown out of the NY Times at a high altitude.” I fled to England and was immediately hired by the BBC and the Guardian with Penny Red and they let me do this work. But, I CAN’T DO THIS WORK IN MY OWN COUNTRY, I’M IN EXILE”. War criminal Tony Blair labeled him a liar, a Clinton White House spokesman simply stated “we hate that sonovabitch” https://www.sott.net/article/276945-Behind-the-Headlines-Interview-with-Greg-Palast Palast went on to say, “Yes, Hillary Clinton went full guns against Paul Singer the Vulture and the Argentine Ambassador called me and said “What the Hell’s going on? Hillary hates us, why is she on our side? I said, because she was asked to by UBS, JP Morgan Chase and Goldman Sachs. Argentina was paying off it’s debts to these banks and the Vulture said, ‘No, that’s my money.’ And they want it back not just from Argentina they wanted it back from the big banks”. Palast was interrupted by a woman in the audience asking if he was saying that the Bilderbergers were in conflict with the Koch bothers? “There is a rumble between the hedge fund billionaires and the commercial banking establishment. It’s HUGE. THERE’S A TRILLION $ WAR THAT IS HIDDEN FROM US AT THE CORE OF THIS ELECTION, Not all the stuff about abortion and walls or fences”. “THE REASON WHY JP IS BACKING TRUMP AND SINGER IS BACKING THE REPUBLICAN CONGRESS AND KOCH IS BACKING TE REPUBLICAN SENATE IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH POLITICS OR RIGHT WING REPUBLICAN OR DEMOCRAT. And if you read the book you’ll find something else out that you Don’t want to know”.
Just about a sold out crowd on Saturday night at the 8pm showing of The Best Democracy Money Can Buy which opened in NYC on Friday the 23rd and will play all week. There is a Q&A after the movie on the weekend with special guests. It also opens in LA on September 30th.
Investigative reporter Greg Palast signing books after the showing of his latest film, “the Best Democracy Money Can Buy in NYC Chelsea Cinepolis theater over the weekend.
A petition demanding the release of the names of voters
on the Interstate Crosscheck purge list.
If you believe the Republican hysteria machine, there’s an unprecedented election crime wave sweeping America involving a staggering 7.2 million suspected double voters. Thousands of these supposed criminals — who, if found guilty, have committed a felony punishable by 5-years in the slammer — have already lost their right to vote, with 41,000 people in Virginia alone being struck off voter roles. Statistical analysis of the evidence uncovered by investigative reporter Greg Palast shows that one million Americans may lose their vote by November. It also shows that a high proportion of these black, white, and brown voters have one thing in common: they tend to vote blue.