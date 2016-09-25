1 Million minority votes to be Wiped away! Greg Palast’s new film opened this weekend, The Best Democracy Money Can Buy

Opened on Friday in NYC at Cinepolis theater in Chelsea on 23rd St right off 8th Ave. and shows all week.

Follow gonzo investigative reporter Greg Palast,Greg Palast (Rolling Stone, Guardian, BBC) is the author of The New York Times bestsellers, The Best Democracy Money Can Buy and Billionaires & Ballot Bandits, as he busts the new Ku Klux Klan – the billionaire bandits that are behind a scheme to purge one million voters of color in November.

This real life detective story is told in a film noir style with cartoon animations, secret documents, hidden cameras, and a little help from Law & Order detectives Ice-T and Richard Belzer, plus Divergent spirit Shailene Woodley, Rosario Dawson, Santa Claus (Ed Asner), and Willie Nelson as a stoner musician (can you imagine?).

Palast and his posse expose the darkest plans of the uber-rich to steal America’s democracy. Donald Trump plays a billionaire on TV. Palast jumps the real billionaire behind the “billionaire.”

Audiences from California to Madison have laughed, cheered and given every performance a standing ovation.

“…a wild and woolly ride, peppered with moments of wry sardonic humor that would make Dashiell Hammett smile. There’s so much more I’d love to tell you about what Palast dug up. But then I’d have to kill you. So you’ll just have to see “The Best Democracy Money Can Buy” for yourself.”

Palast “takes viewers on a two-hour journey in which he cleverly shows the pattern that has dominated American presidential elections since 2000…he connects dots to explain why this is happening, who is benefiting, how the dirty business is done, and who the likely villains in 2016 are.”

If you believe the Republican hysteria machine, there’s an unprecedented election crime wave sweeping America involving a staggering 7.2 million suspected double voters. Thousands of these supposed criminals — who, if found guilty, have committed a felony punishable by 5-years in the slammer — have already lost their right to vote, with 41,000 people in Virginia alone being struck off voter roles. Statistical analysis of the evidence uncovered by investigative reporter Greg Palast shows that one million Americans may lose their vote by November. It also shows that a high proportion of these black, white, and brown voters have one thing in common: they tend to vote blue.