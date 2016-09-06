Crooked Eye Tommy ‘Butterflies & Snakes’ Music Review

Fans of the blues and classic rock will want to take a listen at the 11-track masterpiece, Butterflies & Snakes, from Crooked Eye Tommy. Truly, these songs are full of fire when you want that energy, and subdued when it’s time to dim the lights. It’s all here.

“Crooked Eye Tommy” starts out like a slow, steady groove. The song has a swampy-bluesy guitar that sounds oh so crisp. The guitar – more so than the clear, distinguished vocals – feels like it has more wear and tear. While most blues vocalists have that raspy, weathered delivery, this track has a pure, Stevie Ray Vaughn-esq sound. The song’s protagonist wins in the end; the inspiring lyrics paint the picture of a small-town man about to make it big with their help or not. It’s a solid song!

Tracks like “Come On In” and “I Stole The Blues” are dripping in character. The guitar work and overall music beds are interesting and finely in line with equally engaging lyrics. The vocals – like “Crooked Eye Tommy” are pristine; the delivery is just the right amount.

“Time Will Tell” and “Tide Pool” have that common core – solid guitar work and perfectly placed percussion. The stories in the lyrics are mesmerizing – it’s easy to fall into the space.

One of my favorite tracks, “After The Burn” has a modern, bluesy soul. The lyrics are just juicy. “Mad And Disgusted” has a bit of a rockabilly flavor going! The jumpy guitar meshed with the intoxicating piano is wild ride. “Over And Over” has some abrupt guitar work, alongside a slow-moving, almost jazzy music bed.

“Southern Heart” takes a different turn. This is a bit more country rock – the steel guitar winds itself around softer, gentler lyrics and delivery.

Overall, all 11 tracks on Butterflies & Snakes are wild rides worth taking. What a great way to introduce your audio library to the blues, or revisit that American-made sound!