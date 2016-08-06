World Can’t Wait Speak Out! Stop Endless Wars, Philly

Wednesday, July 27th

“No More Endless Wars” Speak-Out

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm Southside of Second Bank (420 Chestnut St.)

With global attention on what happens at the DNC it’s up to us make sure there is opportunity for people to speak- out against the U.S. “war on the world” that has been waged for the past almost 8 years under a Democratic Commander in Chief. We are going to use this space to show attendees and people around the world that that there are people living in this country who represent another way, giving them heart, courage and common cause.

These actions are sponsored by World Can’t Wait, Brandywine Peace Community, CodePink, kNOwDrones.com and the Philadelphia Area Anti-Drone Network. Endorsed by the Bill of Rights Defense Committee, Catholic Peace Fellowship/Philadelphia Chapter, Green Party of Philadelphia, Manhattan Green Party, NYC Metro Raging Grannies, NY Granny Peace Brigade, Peace Center of Delaware County, Veterans for Peace Chapters 31 & 34 and Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom (Greater Philadelphia Branch).

For more information: www.worldcantwait.net